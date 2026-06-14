Stream UFC Freedom 250 Live from the White House

Get ready for an exciting event as UFC Freedom 250 is set to unfold at the iconic White House. For the first time, fans can enjoy top-tier MMA action on the South Lawn, where combat sports merge with a historic venue. If you’re eager to catch all the action of UFC Freedom 250 at the White House online, we’ve got you covered with all the details you need for a thrilling viewing experience.

Event Overview

The heart of Washington, D.C. will witness an electrifying lineup this weekend as UFC Freedom 250 takes center stage at the White House. Highlighting the card are two pivotal title fights. The interim UFC heavyweight title bout features Alex Pereira (13-3) and Ciryl Gane (13-2, 1 NC), following Gane’s earlier incident with Tom Aspinall. Victory for Pereira would make him the first UFC fighter to secure titles in three weight classes.

How to Watch UFC Freedom 250 at the White House

Stream: Paramount+

Date, start time: Sunday, June 14 at 8 p.m. ET

Fans eager to watch UFC Freedom 250 at the White House online can stream the event exclusively on Paramount+. With Paramount+ now hosting UFC events, subscribers can enjoy fights without additional pay-per-view costs. There are two subscription options: Paramount+ Essential for $8.99 monthly or $89.99 annually, and Paramount+ Premium for $13.99 monthly or $139.99 annually. The Premium plan offers an ad-free experience on most content and includes live CBS streaming and Showtime access.

New subscribers can also take advantage of a seven-day free trial on both plans, making it an ideal opportunity to catch UFC Freedom 250 at the White House online.

Main Event Details

Following Pereira vs. Gane, Ilia Topuria (17-0) will defend his lightweight title against interim champion Justin Gaethje (25-5). Topuria’s last victory was a knockout against Charles Oliveira, and Gaethje recently secured a win over Paddy Pimblett.

The fight card also features notable fighters like Sean O’Malley, Derrick Lewis, Michael Chandler, and Bo Nickal, promising a thrilling night of action.

UFC at the White House Fight Card

The matchup between Gane and Pereira is anticipated to be a nail-biter, with both fighters evenly matched. Meanwhile, Topuria is heavily favored to emerge victorious against Gaethje.

Here’s the full fight card for UFC Freedom 250: