Stream UFC 331: Van vs. Pantoja 2 Live Now!

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After an intense match in December, Joshua Van emerged as the second-youngest UFC champion by defeating Alexandre Pantoja. However, the victory was met with skepticism as Pantoja suffered an arm injury while trying to stabilize himself after Van caught his kick, leading to a TKO loss for the former champion. This weekend, fans will see a rematch in UFC 331: Van vs. Pantoja 2, where both fighters will aim to establish dominance in the flyweight division.

At a Glance: How to Watch UFC 331: Van vs. Pantoja 2 Stream : Paramount+

: Paramount+ Date : Saturday, Sept. 19

: Saturday, Sept. 19 Time: Main card at 9 p.m. ET

Though some fans questioned Van’s championship credentials following the December fight, he silenced critics with a strong title defense against Tatsuro Taira in May. Van won that bout by TKO in the fifth round, showcasing his striking prowess with a decisive front kick followed by precise punches.

Heading into the rematch with Pantoja, Van holds a record of 17-2 and is riding high on momentum. Meanwhile, Pantoja, with his seasoned record of 30-6, poses a significant challenge. The 36-year-old Brazilian is highly regarded in the flyweight division, having claimed the title from Brandon Moreno in 2023 and successfully defending it four times, with his last two victories coming via rear-naked choke.

Before the main event, fans can also look forward to an exciting co-main fight featuring Arman Tsarukyan against Mauricio Ruffy. While Tsarukyan has garnered a loyal following, he will be entering this contest as the underdog.

UFC 331 is set to take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 19. If you can’t attend in person, here’s how to stream the event.

How to Watch UFC 331: Van vs. Pantoja 2 Online

In the United States, UFC 331: Van vs. Pantoja 2 will be available for live streaming exclusively on Paramount+. If you already have a subscription, simply log in to watch the fight as it unfolds.

Don’t have a Paramount+ subscription? You’ll need to sign up to access the event. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers—Essential and Premium—both of which include livestream access to UFC events. Plus, both plans come with a seven-day free trial, making it easy to catch the action without commitment.

The Essential plan is priced at $8.99 per month, while the Premium plan costs $13.99 monthly. Annual subscriptions are also available for both tiers, at $89.99 for Essential and $139.99 for Premium. Upgrading to Premium not only removes ads during on-demand content but also provides access to a 24/7 livestream of your local CBS station and Showtime content.

UFC 331: Van vs. Pantoja 2 Odds, Fight Card

As it stands, Joshua Van is a slight favorite for his title defense against Pantoja, with a moneyline of -136 compared to Pantoja’s +106.

Here’s a look at the full fight card for UFC 331:

Main Card



Joshua Van (c) vs. Alexandre Pantoja — Flyweight championship

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mauricio Ruffy — Lightweight

Patricio Pitbull vs. Doo Ho Choi — Featherweight

Gable Steveson vs. Sean Sharaf — Heavyweight

Alonzo Menifield vs. Iwo Baraniewski — Light heavyweight