Stream Today's Commanders vs. Cowboys Game Live Now

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The Washington Commanders are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium today in a highly anticipated clash between longstanding rivals. Both teams are looking for redemption after suffering losses in their season openers—Washington against Philadelphia and Dallas against New York. A win today is crucial for both teams to improve their standings in the competitive NFC East.

Channel : FOX

: FOX Streaming : Sling

: Sling Date, start time: Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT

Last season, the Cowboys dominated the series by winning both matchups against the Commanders, which increased Dallas’ edge in their historical rivalry to 81–49–2.

As they head into today’s game, both teams will be missing key players due to injuries. For Washington, linebacker Jordan Magee and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. are confirmed out. Meanwhile, the Cowboys will be without guard Tyler Smith. Additional players are listed as questionable, including Commanders’ Frankie Luvu and Cowboys’ DeMarvion Overshown.

The matchup is shaping up to be an offensive showdown, as both teams struggled defensively in their previous games. According to Vegas, the Cowboys are favored to win, with a spread of 3.5 points giving them the edge heading into this rivalry game.

Fans can catch the Commanders vs. Cowboys game live on FOX. If you’ve opted to cut the cable cord, a reliable way to watch the game is through a live TV streaming service that includes FOX in its lineup. One highly recommended option is Sling, which provides a variety of budget-friendly plans that include this channel.

Sling’s best offering for football fans is the “Season Pass,” which combines the Essentials & Select with the Sports Extra add-on bundle. This package includes all major channels broadcasting football games, such as FOX, ESPN, NBC, and the NFL Network. Currently, it starts at $49.99 per month, but fans can save by prepaying for five months at $199, a total savings of 20% for the season.