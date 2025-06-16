Stream the Magic of ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Series

For fans eager to dive into the enchanting world of dragons and Vikings, knowing where to watch the “How to Train Your Dragon” series is essential. From the original animated tales to the latest live-action adaptation, this beloved franchise has captivated audiences with its heartwarming story of friendship and adventure. We’ll guide you through the various ways to enjoy every installment, whether on the big screen or through popular streaming platforms.

The live-action remake of Universal’s “How to Train Your Dragon” has proven to be a winning move, dominating the box office upon release. Although the original animated film debuted in 2010, the new version introduces this magical story to a fresh generation of viewers.

The narrative, inspired by the 2010 film and the 2003 book of the same name, revolves around Hiccup, portrayed by Mason Thames, a young Viking who forms an unlikely bond with a dragon he names Toothless. Tasked with slaying dragons, Hiccup instead learns the value of friendship and understanding. Mason Thames and Nico Parker star in the live-action version, with Gerard Butler returning from the animated series.

Dean DeBlois, who co-directed the 2010 film and its animated sequels, helms the 2025 live-action adaptation. Following its successful debut, Universal has announced a sequel set for release in 2027.

The latest installment is currently available only in theaters but is expected to appear on digital platforms on demand in July and will eventually stream on Peacock. To catch up on the series or compare the versions, all films are available for streaming on Peacock.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

The journey begins with the 2010 film directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois. Featuring a talented voice cast including Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, and America Ferrera, it sets the stage for this epic saga. Watch it now on Peacock.

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

The sequel intensifies as Hiccup and Toothless stumble upon an ice cave sheltering hundreds of wild dragons. They face a fierce battle to maintain peace with new characters played by Djimon Hounsou and Cate Blanchett. This thrilling sequel is streaming on Peacock.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019)

In the third film, Hiccup discovers Toothless isn’t the only Night Fury. He embarks on a quest to find the mythical Hidden World before the villainous Grimmel, portrayed by F. Murray Abraham, does. This installment introduces the enchanting Light Fury. Available on Peacock.

The franchise also extends into exciting series and specials such as “DreamWorks Dragons,” “Dragons: Rescue Riders,” and “Dragons: The Nine Realms,” offering fans even more adventures to enjoy.

DreamWorks Dragons (2012-2018): Available on Peacock

Available on Peacock Dragons: Rescue Riders (2019-2020): Streaming on Netflix

Streaming on Netflix Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky (2021-2022): Available on Peacock

Available on Peacock DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms (2021-2023): Streaming on Peacock and Hulu

For those who prefer physical media, the “How to Train Your Dragon: 3-Movie Collection” is available on Blu-ray or DVD. This ultimate collection includes the films and TV specials, making it a perfect gift for fans.

The “How to Train Your Dragon: The Complete Series” is also available as a paperback gift set, ideal for those who love to dive into the literary origins of this fantastical world.