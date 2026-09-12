Stream Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn Fight Live Tonight

Boxing fans, mark your calendars, as this weekend promises an exhilarating showdown in the ring. Ryan Garcia, the current WBC welterweight champion, is set to defend his title against the formidable Conor Benn. This marks Garcia’s first title defense since his impressive victory over Rolando Romero back in May, where he claimed the vacant belt.

Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn: Fight Details

The highly anticipated bout will take place on Saturday, September 12, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET, with the main event ringwalks expected around 11 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the Garcia vs. Benn Fight Online

For those eager to catch the action, Paramount+ will be streaming the Garcia vs. Benn event live for U.S. viewers. If you’re already a subscriber, you can log in here to watch the fight without any additional pay-per-view fees.

If you don’t currently have a Paramount+ subscription, there’s good news! You can sign up for a seven-day free trial which allows you to watch the Garcia vs. Benn fight online for free. Both plans of Paramount+ will grant you access to the live stream.

Once the trial period concludes, subscriptions start at $8.99 per month for the Essential plan, or $13.99 per month for the Premium plan, which offers ad-free viewing of on-demand content, live CBS access, and the ability to download content for offline viewing.

Fight Preview: Expectations and Records

This bout is particularly significant for Ryan Garcia, as he enters the ring for his 29th professional fight, aiming to improve his record from 25 wins and 2 losses. Meanwhile, his opponent Conor Benn, who boasts a record of 14 wins and just 1 loss, isn’t to be underestimated. Fresh off unanimous decision victories against Regis Prograis and Chris Eubank Jr., Benn is eager to claim the championship title for himself. Despite Benn’s impressive recent performances, Garcia remains the favorite going into the match, with betting odds of -350 against Benn’s +250.

The Fight Card Breakdown

Fans can also look forward to an exciting undercard. Here’s the full fight card for the evening:

Main Card

Ryan Garcia (c) vs. Conor Benn — WBC world welterweight championship

Noel Mikaelian (c) vs. Jai Opetaia — World cruiserweight championship

Da’Mazion Vanhouter vs. Raphael Akpejiori — Heavyweight bout

Mark Magsayo vs. Andres Cortes — Lightweight bout

Prelims

Oswaldo Molina vs. Pablo Rubio — Lightweight bout

Abel Gonzalez vs. Raul Salomon — Super middleweight bout

Vlad Panin vs. Dakota Linger — Super welterweight bout

Jose Ramirez vs. Alexis Rocha — Welterweight bout

Sean Garcia vs. Abraham Morales — Lightweight bout