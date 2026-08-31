Alabama Shakes' New Album Celebrates Unity Among People

Alabama Shakes has returned with their first album in 11 years, and according to lead singer Brittany Howard, the overarching message is simple yet profound: “I want people to be able to know that they can rely on each other.”

After their last album, Sound & Color, debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200 and garnered three Grammy awards in 2015, the band—comprised of Howard, Zac Cockrell, and Heath Fogg—went on a hiatus in 2018. While Howard pursued a solo career, Fogg followed a similar path. During this time apart, the world changed dramatically, and their new record, I Must Be Dreaming, reflects a reckoning with those transformations, occasionally finding beauty amid the chaos.

The Impact of a Changing World

“The world has been pretty strange,” Howard tells Rolling Stone. She remarks that since the Covid pandemic, everything feels different, as if all the once-unthinkable events have materialized. The feeling of being untethered was partly the inspiration behind the title of the new album. “There’s that side of it: ‘I must be dreaming.’ But there’s the other side… there’s still beautiful, joyous things to be found, despite everything that we’re consuming,” she explains.

With 11 tracks blending blues, soul, folk, and Americana, I Must Be Dreaming serves as a comforting touchstone for longtime fans of Alabama Shakes. The current lineup sought to reclaim their bond organically, leading to new music that feels both refreshing and nostalgic.

A Serendipitous Reunion

The reunion began when Howard was invited to perform at a fundraiser for the Druid City Brewing Company in Tuscaloosa, a city close to her heart. After reaching out to her bandmates, she recounted how they spontaneously decided to rehearse for the performance, sparking the idea to create more music together. “It just turned into, ‘We should play some more shows. You should listen to more demos that I have. We should record,’” she says.

In short order, they announced their new music project, originally intended as an EP but blossoming into a full album after a fruitful initial studio session. Howard reflects, “We were so close to an album, and we may as well just keep working on it.”

Social Activism Through Music

Central to I Must Be Dreaming is a theme of social activism. While not overtly political, many tracks echo a longing for a better world. The song “American Dream” captures the disillusionment of trusting governmental systems, while “I Feel Hope Coming” opens with a poignant reminder that meaningful change requires action beyond mere prayers. “It’s about seeing people unified, coming together,” Howard notes, reflecting the band’s perspective on these challenging times.

Reviving the Live Experience

Last summer marked Alabama Shakes’ return to touring for the first time since 2017. They opened for artists like Zach Bryan and co-headlined shows with the Tedeschi Trucks Band, even featuring Mavis Staples as a supporting act. Initially uncertain about the touring landscape, Howard quickly discovered that not only had their original fans remained loyal, but younger audiences were also drawn to their performances.

“It’s just respect,” she explains of their dynamic with audiences, noting the thrill of performing in front of 40,000 people at some shows. “In a way, it felt like it did back in 2010, when we had no idea how this was gonna go. You just get out there and be yourself, and then you feel the audience start to come to your side and appreciate you.”

This renewed connection with fans has left Howard feeling proud. “At the end of the day,” she concludes, “we’re all just out here trying to express ourselves. It’s cool that people relate to it and feel the same way. It’s very cool.”