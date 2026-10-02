Stream Freeform's '31 Nights of Halloween' Marathon for Free

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October has arrived, ushering in the delightful chill of fall and the onset of the much-anticipated spooky season. One of the best ways to celebrate this time of year is by diving into Freeform’s beloved 31 Nights of Halloween movie marathon, a festive tradition that has captivated audiences since its inception in 2018, although its origins trace back to the Nineties under the name 13 Nights of Halloween. This annual celebration presents a month-long showcase of fan-favorite films that range from lighthearted family-friendly ghost stories to classic Halloween thrillers.

Each year, viewers can enjoy iconic movies such as Hocus Pocus, Ghostbusters, Haunted Mansion, and many more. The good news is that these films offer more fun than fright, making them perfect for families and viewers of all ages.

Tuning in is easier than ever, as you don’t need a traditional cable subscription to partake in the festivities. Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween can be streamed using free trials for services like DirecTV and Fubo. Alternatively, paid services like Sling and Hulu + Live TV allow you to watch throughout the month without the stress of a trial running out.

How to Watch Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween Online for Free

This year’s lineup includes Halloween staples like Edward Scissorhands, The Addams Family, Sleepy Hollow, and even Monsters, Inc. Freeform will be counting down the days until October 31 with these iconic films, so it’s a perfect time to also consider your Halloween costume—better to avoid last-minute shopping unless you want to be a witch for the fifth year in a row. For costume inspiration, explore some top ideas we have curated for you.

Where to Watch Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween Online for Free

Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween is scheduled to air throughout October, typically featuring two to four movies each day. Start times are variable, predominantly airing in the afternoons and evenings. To ensure you catch your favorites, check the complete schedule below.

If you’re eager to start streaming right away, here’s how you can watch 31 Nights of Halloween through various services like DirecTV, Fubo, Sling, or Hulu + Live TV. Editor’s pick DirecTV Freeform is included in DirecTV’s Entertainment, Choice, and Premier packages. The service currently offers a five-day free trial, so while you won’t be able to watch the entire 31 Nights of Halloween marathon without paying, it’s a good way to test out the streamer and see if it’s worth adding to your lineup. After the trial, plans start at $59.99 per month. Easy to cancel Fubo Fubo also offers a five-day free trial, after which memberships start at $88.99 per month. Freeform is available through its Pro, Elite, and Premier tiers, with options for savings when you opt for a longer-term plan. Day passes available Sling Sling may not offer an unpaid trial, but it stands out as a cost-effective way to access Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween marathon. The service includes Freeform with the Sling Orange and Orange + Blue packages, starting at $45.99 per month. If you only wish to catch a few nights of programming, Sling also has day passes available, letting you enjoy full-day access for as little as $4.99. Get a discount Hulu + Live TV Hulu + Live TV includes Freeform and is currently offering an enticing discounted rate of $49.99 for the first month before the fee rises to $99.99 monthly. This plan also bundles Disney+ and ESPN, along with an extensive on-demand library featuring Halloween favorites like Hocus Pocus and Monsters, Inc..

Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween 2026 Schedule