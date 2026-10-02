Stream Austin City Limits: Charli XCX, Lorde, and More Live

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Austin City Limits (ACL) is set to kick off this weekend, showcasing a stellar lineup that includes Charli XCX, Lorde, Twenty One Pilots, and the xx. This year’s festival marks a significant milestone as it celebrates its 25th anniversary. For fans unable to attend in person, the event will be streamed live on Disney+ and Hulu, making it the first time ACL will be available for global streaming on Disney+.

Previously, ACL was only accessible through Hulu in the U.S., but Disney is expanding its reach in the festival streaming space after recently adding livestreams for Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza to its offerings. Streaming options are available starting at $12.99 per month for the ad-supported bundle or $21.99 for the ad-free tier. Individual subscriptions are priced at $12.49 for Disney+ and $21.49 for the premium version. While neither Hulu nor Disney+ currently offers free trials, there is a three-day trial available for Hulu + Live TV, which includes both platforms.

The livestream will feature two channels on both Disney+ and Hulu, showcasing performances from the festival’s eight stages. The lineup for Friday includes notable acts such as Brandon Flowers, Jesse Welles, Turnstile, Labrinth, Charli XCX, and Skrillex. Saturday will see Lola Young, Lykke Li, Lorde, Bleachers, and Young Miko take the stage, while Sunday features Geese, the xx, Sofi Tukker, Blood Orange, Twenty One Pilots, and the War on Drugs.

It’s worth noting that there are variations in the lineup across the two weekends. For instance, Kings of Leon are set to replace Skrillex on the second weekend, and other acts like Brandon Flowers, CMAT, and Rebecca Black will only perform during the first weekend.

Despite forecasts of wet weather, C3 Presents, the organizer of ACL, assured Austin news station KVUE that they are taking proactive measures to ensure the festival runs smoothly. Preparations include clearing drains, prepositioning equipment, and accelerating setup schedules to protect Zilker Park, the festival’s location.

Austin City Limits Livestream Schedule

Here’s the livestream schedule broken down by day. All times are in Central Standard Time (CST).

Friday, Oct. 2

Channel 1:

3:35 – 4:20 — Asleep at the Wheel

4:25 – 5:10 — New Constellations

5:15 – 6:15 — Brandon Flowers

6:15 – 7:15 — Turnstile

7:15 – 8:15 — Leon Thomas

8:35 – 9:35 — The Chainsmokers

9:45 – 11:10 — Charli XCX

Channel 2:

3:35 – 4:35 — LP

4:40 – 5:40 — Jesse Welles

5:45 – 6:45 — Bunt.

6:50 – 7:50 — Labrinth

7:55 – 8:55 — Molly Santana

9:05 – 10:35 — Skrillex

Saturday, Oct. 3

Channel 1:

3:25-4:10 — Finn Wolfhard

4:15 – 5:15 — Suki Waterhouse

5:20 – 6:20 — Palace

6:30 – 7:30 — Lola Young

7:35 – 8:35 — Lykke Li

8:40 – 10:10 — Lorde

Channel 2:

3:25 – 4:25 — Arcy Drive

4:30 – 5:30 — Young Miko

5:35 – 6:35 — Balu Brigada

6:45 – 7:45 — Bleachers

7:55 – 8:55 — Levity

9:00 – 9:40 — Snow Strippers

Sunday, Oct. 4

Channel 1:

3:35 – 4:20 — Dexter and the Moonrocks

4:30 – 5:20 — Audrey Hobert

5:25 – 6:25 — Max McNown

6:30 – 7:30 — Geese

7:35 – 8:35 — Blood Orange

8:45 – 10:15 — Twenty One Pilots

10:20 – 11:35 — Parcels

Channel 2: