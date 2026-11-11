Stephen Cognetti: Mastering Terror from Hell Houses to Woods

Stephen Cognetti, widely recognized for his work on the “Hell House LLC” franchise, is branching out in a significant way with his latest film, “A Body in the Woods.” Taking a departure from the found footage style that made him a household name in horror, Cognetti is excited to explore new narrative depths with this project.

Embracing New Challenges with “A Body in the Woods”

The film, which stars Emma Roberts in the role of Alice Lincoln—a woman from the turn of the century residing in a possibly haunted cabin—was filmed in an evocative forest setting. As Cognetti transitions to a new style of storytelling, Manifest Pictures is launching international sales for the film at the American Film Market (AFM), signaling strong interest in this fresh take on horror.

From Inspiration to Execution

The genesis of “A Body in the Woods” came directly after Cognetti wrapped the fourth “Hell House” installment. “I felt like I was in a very good state of mind, scare-wise,” he recalled, noting how quickly the first draft of the script flowed from him. This rapid creativity hints at a strong surge of inspiration that Cognetti harnessed to bring his new vision to life.

The Impact of Emma Roberts’ Performance

Cognetti couldn’t praise Roberts enough, calling her not only a “wonderful actress” but also “creatively intelligent.” He emphasized her keen instincts and ability to elevate discussions beyond the norm, noting, “Every discussion with her is on another level because she understood everything.” This synergy is expected to resonate powerfully in the film.

Visual and Thematic Inspirations

In shaping the film’s aesthetic, Cognetti drew inspiration from two influential works. He noted, “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” provided a non-horror visual framework that guided his writing process, along with its evocative soundtrack. He also cited Robert Eggers’ “The Witch” for its meticulous camera work and pacing, which influenced his desire to develop a slow-burn atmosphere. “We’re just building a world and building a character who’s mostly isolated,” he explained, emphasizing a deliberate storytelling approach.

Growth and Evolution as a Director

Cognetti acknowledged his development as a director since the inception of his career. He emphasized the importance of adaptability, stating, “You’ve got to learn to pivot quickly.” His perspective on daily strategy and flexibility gained from experience has made directing more manageable with each project.

The Future of “Hell House LLC”