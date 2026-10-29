Emma Roberts Honors Aunt Julia Roberts with Sweet Birthday Tribute

Family bonds often shine through the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, as was evident in a touching birthday tribute from actress Emma Roberts to her beloved aunt, Julia Roberts, who recently celebrated her 59th birthday. Emma took to Instagram on October 28 to express her heartfelt wishes in a post that captured the essence of their close relationship.

Heartfelt Birthday Wishes

In her festive Instagram tribute, Emma shared a sweet message, writing, “Happy birthday Aunt Julia,” adorned with a crown emoji. Accompanying the text was an endearing photo of the niece and aunt duo, both sporting white outfits that perfectly complemented their golden blonde hair. Their smiles radiated warmth and affection, showcasing the strong bond they share.

Social Media Reactions

Emma’s gesture not only celebrated her aunt’s special day but also ignited intrigue and admiration among fans. Many followers commented on the post, expressing surprise at the familial connection between the two stars. “I will never get over the fact they are related,” one user remarked, while another admitted, “I was today years old when I found @emmaroberts & @juliaroberts were [sic] related.”

Adding to the lively conversation, fans referenced a recent line from Emma’s character Madison on American Horror Story, where she humorously quipped, “Just like a Julia Roberts movie. I love her.” This nod highlighted not only Emma’s admiration for her aunt but also the meta connection to Julia’s legacy in the film industry.