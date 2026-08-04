Star Trio Launches $200 Million Initiative to Save Endangered Species

In a groundbreaking effort to combat the extinction crisis, Leonardo DiCaprio’s Re:wild initiative and the Bezos Earth Fund, led by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos, have partnered to launch the Phoenix Species Project. This ambitious initiative aims to recover 100 critically endangered species across a wide range of plants and animals, including mammals, amphibians, reptiles, birds, fish, and invertebrates. The project will span 30 countries, addressing diverse ecosystems from marine environments to volcanic plains.

A $200 Million Commitment for Conservation

With an initial commitment of $200 million, the Phoenix Species Project stands as the largest single philanthropic initiative focused on the recovery of species at imminent risk of extinction. The Bezos Earth Fund will contribute $100 million to the project, a partnership facilitated by DiCaprio due to his longstanding friendship with the Bezos duo. Re:wild will match this investment through support from DiCaprio himself, alongside contributions from Age of Union and the Todd Graves Family Foundation.

Collaborative Recovery Efforts

This initiative is designed to go beyond small, short-term grants, offering sustained investment in crucial wildlife recovery efforts. More than 100 local and international partners will lead tailored recovery actions specific to each species and habitat. The collaborative approach includes working alongside Indigenous Peoples, local communities, scientists, and conservationists, ensuring that recovery strategies are grounded in local knowledge and expertise.

Aligning with Global Biodiversity Goals

The Phoenix Species Project directly supports the goals outlined in Target 4 of the CBD Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. This target urges governments worldwide to halt extinctions and improve the conservation status of endangered species. Through collaboration with the Reverse the Red Action Partnership, the project aims to assist governments in identifying priority species and activating necessary recovery actions.

Expert Guidance and Support

To strengthen its efforts, the project collaborates with the IUCN Species Survival Commission, which serves as the world’s largest volunteer conservation science network and a global knowledge partner. This collaboration ensures that the Phoenix Species Project is informed by the latest scientific research and conservation best practices.

About Re:wild and the Bezos Earth Fund