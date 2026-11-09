The Marrakech Film Festival is set to welcome a star-studded lineup for its Conversations program during its 23rd edition, which will take place from November 20-28. Among the headline participants are Hollywood icons Jeff Goldblum and John Turturro, along with the acclaimed director of “Knives Out,” Rian Johnson.

Esteemed Participants and Insights

The festival will feature a wealth of talent, including celebrated actress Monica Bellucci, and renowned directors such as James Gray, Luca Guadagnino, Cristian Mungiu, Laïla Marrakchi, Xavier Dolan, and Arthur Harari. The multifaceted actor-director Gilles Lellouche will also take part in the event.

The festival organizers described the Conversations program as an opportunity to provide a “comprehensive overview of the sensibilities that are shaping contemporary cinema.” They emphasized that whether participants engage in major Hollywood productions or more intimate, personal works, their diverse experiences will highlight a yve-style.com of approaches to storytelling, societal examination, and audience engagement.

Honors and Celebrations

In a notable announcement, the festival revealed that it will honor Goldblum, Turturro, and Moroccan actor Younès Mégri during the event. Goldblum expressed his excitement, stating, “It is beyond a thrill and a privilege to be honored at the iconic Marrakech International Film Festival. What a captivating place! This glorious city with such deep roots in storytelling and craftsmanship! I feel wildly lucky indeed. It is truly a rapturous joy—and an adventure upon which I can’t wait to embark.”

Turturro reflected on the significance of such recognition, noting, “There is something particularly meaningful about having one’s work celebrated in a place with such a rich cultural history and such a deep appreciation for the art of storytelling. Cinema has a remarkable way of bringing us together, opening windows into other worlds and reminding us of our shared humanity.” His recent film, “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York,” will be screened at the festival.

Musical Roots and Film Evolution

Mégri, whose career began in music, remarked on the transition to film, saying, “I did not leave music for film; I just switched instruments. This tribute in Marrakech tells me that the audience heard the same sincerity in both. That’s what moves me the most.” His impressive body of work includes international projects such as “The Miracles of Jesus” by Jean-Claude Bragard and “Marie de Nazareth” by Jean Delannoy, showcasing his versatility across genres and mediums.