Marion Cotillard Honored as President of Marrakech Film Festival Jury

Marion Cotillard, the acclaimed Oscar-winning French actress, is set to take the helm of the competition jury at the upcoming 23rd Marrakech Film Festival, scheduled for November. Known for her remarkable performances in films such as “Inception” and “The Dark Knight Rises,” Cotillard will be instrumental in deciding the winner of the prestigious Étoile d’Or, awarded to films in the festival’s international competition focusing on first and second features.

Celebrating Filmmaking and New Talent

In a statement, Cotillard expressed her excitement about leading the jury, saying, “I have been fortunate enough to attend the Marrakech International Film Festival since its very beginnings; I’ve had wonderful experiences there and met some truly remarkable people. Supporting filmmakers as they take their first steps is a vital part of what this festival is all about — it’s in its DNA — and it is a great joy for me to chair the jury this year.”

A Stellar Career Highlighted by Achievements

Cotillard rose to fame with her breakout role in the 1998 French action comedy “Taxi,” followed by her Hollywood debut in Tim Burton’s “Big Fish” in 2003. She soared to international acclaim in 2007 for her portrayal of iconic French singer Édith Piaf in “La Vie en Rose,” which earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress, making her the only actor to win an Oscar for a performance in a French-language film. Her performances continued to garner critical recognition, including a second Best Actress nomination in 2015 for the Dardenne Brothers’ film “Two Days, One Night.”

Details of the Marrakech Film Festival

This year’s Marrakech Film Festival will take place from November 20-28, highlighting emerging talents and celebrating the art of filmmaking on an international stage.