'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Launches for Streaming After Box Office Success

The highly anticipated release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows its meteoric success at the box office. Fans of the web-slinging hero can now enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes via video-on-demand (VOD) platforms starting today. The film is available for rent on major services including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, with rental prices set at $24.99 and purchase prices at $29.99.

The Plot and Direction

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Brand New Day ventures into an unfamiliar world where Peter Parker’s presence is erased from memory. Spider-Man faces new challenges as he reconnects with familiar allies, including Jon Bernthal’s Punisher and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, while confronting a mysterious adversary capable of manipulating minds.

Soundtrack Highlights

One standout feature of Spider-Man: Brand New Day is its iconic soundtrack, which includes an impressive opening sequence accompanied by TV on the Radio’s classic track “Wolf Like Me.” The inclusion of this song took the band’s lead singer, Tunde Adebimpe, by surprise, highlighting the emotional connection many have with the music, as he shared with Rolling Stone: “[It’s] also a great feeling to know that for whatever reason the song sticks with people and means something.”

Streaming Availability and Future Releases

Although no specific date has been set for Brand New Day to arrive on subscription streaming services, it is confirmed that the film will first stream on Netflix due to Sony’s “Pay 1” deal with the platform, before potentially making its way to Disney+ sometime next year.

Physical Media Release

For enthusiasts looking to add to their collection, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also be released on Blu-ray and DVD, including a special 4K Blu-ray Steelbook featuring unique cover art. This physical release is scheduled for December 15, offering an alternative for those who prefer not to navigate Sony’s streaming arrangements.

Extended Theatrical Release