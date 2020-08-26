Sofia Richie stuns in neon swimsuit as she reveals Scott Disick what he's missing out on

Sofia Richie revealed no indicators of suffering after her split from ex-lover Scott Disick.

The 22-year-old model showed up in high spirits as she celebrated her birthday with her family members and buddies by employing a deluxe private yacht in Mexico.

Sharing a collection of images with her 6.4 million Instagram fans, Sofia got on a fluorescent green swimsuit and flaunted her trim body on the deck.

In the breaks, the child of artist Lionel Richie smiled from ear to ear as she designed for the searing holidays.

Sofia slicked her hair back and selected an elegant set of tones to round off her appearance.

“The other day was a girl’s dream,” she wrote together with the pleasant photos.

The bombshell’s vacation followed the celebrity and her previous flame Scott Disick, 37, ultimately called it gquits on their love forever.

In current days, Sofia revealed her ex-lover what he was missing out on as she remained to place on a searing display amongst her birthday celebration events.

An expert near to the A-lister has disclosed to Hollywood Life that her Mexico vacation was simply what the socialite required after the split.

“Since they aren’t with each other any longer, her family members and friends tipped up, and they have assembled one unique minute after an additional for her,” an expert informed the magazine.

“Very first, it was her birthday celebration supper with her entire family members, and currently she remains in Mexico with a number of her closest friends. She desired her mom [Diane Alexander] and her mom’s buddy to come on the journey as well, and her older sibling Miles.

“They flew on her father’s exclusive jet, and they’re remaining in an exclusive vacation home on the coastline,” the source described.

Sofia’s vacation comes a little over a week after the previous pair is stated to have split means forever.

According to TMZ, Scott’s family members dedications got in the way as he juggled fathership with a variety of company endeavors…