Sofia Franklyn Accuses Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan of Sabotage

Sofia Franklyn, known for her former role as co-host of the popular podcast Call Her Daddy, has recently opened up about the turbulence surrounding her split from the show in 2020. Her public feud with fellow co-host Alex Cooper has taken another twist as she claims that Cooper and her husband, Matt Kaplan, are allegedly working behind the scenes to undermine the narrative presented in her memoir.

Concerns Over Alleged Discrediting Efforts

In a candid appearance on The Bossticks podcast on November 9, Franklyn expressed her concerns regarding the efforts to counter her story. “I have heard that some people mentioned in the book, some main characters in my book, are working very hard to discredit this story,” she revealed. Initially feeling “bulletproof,” Franklyn found herself questioning how far Cooper and Kaplan might go in their attempts to minimize her account.

A Direct Address to Former Collaborators

Franklyn did not shy away from calling out her former collaborator directly. “I’m talking about Alex and Matt, hi. And if you’re listening, hi,” she quipped, hinting at the personal stakes involved. Her remarks underline the tension that lingers in the air as both parties navigate their respective narratives following the fallout.

Fear for Loved Ones

The impact of the alleged discrediting activities extends beyond Franklyn herself; she voiced apprehension regarding the potential fallout for her loved ones. “Are they gonna go after people I love?” she asked, expressing her legitimate fears that her family and husband could become collateral damage in this ongoing dispute. “That, I do not like. If my family, my husband, becomes collateral, that actually scares me.”