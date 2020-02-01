Slow carb diet by Tim Ferries

Slow carb diet was created by Tim Ferries, who presented it in his very popular book called The 4 – Hour Body: An Uncommon Guide to Rapid Fat–Loss, Incredible Sex and Becoming Superhuman, which was sold in a large number of copies.

Let’s find out more about the slow carb diet in this article. Read carefully the information we will provide you in the next lines, and feel free to decide if this weight loss diet is what you need in order to look and feel great, but in the same time to maintain your health.

Slow carb diet plan is focused on those specific foods which are good for your body and really efficient in the weight loss process. The foods for the slow carb diet are the ones rich in complex carbs like vegetables, greens and high quality proteins. Tim Ferris’s book presents this the slow carb diet in a very detailed manner, for a better understanding. This is how we find out that the slow carb diet is original and its author assures us that we will lose 10 kilos in just one month.

During the slow carb diet, you have to give up on foods like rice, pasta, cereals, potatoes and fried foods. This way you will lose the extra weight very fast, but in a balanced and healthy manner.

When you are following the slow carb diet, it is recommended to eat 3 or 4 of your favourite dishes during the 30 days necessary for this regime. Only this way, you can lose the extra weight. Sodas, mineral water and juices are not permitted during the slow carb diet, because these kinds of beverages contain extra calories which will add to your daily intake.

During the slow carb diet, you can drink some red wine, but only one glass per day. That is the only alcoholic drink you can have when you are on the slow carb diet and you must not drink more than it is permitted.

What Else Can You Eat During the Slow Carb Diet?

Here are some foods you have to include in your diet during the slow carb diet, in order to beneficiate from the most effective results:

– egg whites

– poultry meat

– fish

– organic beef meat

– beans

– soy beans

– spinach

– broccoli

– tomatoes

– avocados

One important thing you must take into consideration is that during the slow carb diet you can’t eat too many fruits. You are allowed to eat some of them during the slow carb diet, but only once a week. The slow carb diet is efficient and you will be happy to see the results.

Menu Example for the Slow Carb Diet

Breakfast (at 10 a.m.):

– egg whites omelet with tomatoes and canned red beans

Lunch (at 1 p.m.):

– grilled chicken with broccoli and green beans and canned lentils

Snack (at 5 p.m.):

– tomatoes, cucumbers, green beans, carrots, celery and chicken salad; if you want, you can use beef of grilled fish instead of the chicken meat

Dinner (at 8 p.m.):

– steamed fish with broccoli and lentils

The word “diet” really describes what an individual consumes or drinks during the course of a day and our body weight is the result of what and also just how much we drink and eat. Consequently, for keeping a healthy and balanced body and also to look good we have to follow a correct diet plan.

For a diet regimen to be excellent, it needs to be nutritionally well balanced, i.e., it must include wide variety of foods with adequate calories and nutrients. And a diet plan ought to be simple to comply with so that one can preserve the uniformity following it throughout his life. Nutrition plays a terrific role in your health and wellness.

As we all understand that negligent as well as mismanaged eating behaviors cause the illness called weight problem, people are affected by it globally. It is the significant cause for illness like diabetic issues, heart attack, different sorts of cancer, osteoarthritis, etc. Hence, an appropriate diet plan will certainly play an important role to leave from Excessive weight.

Slow carb diet or Low Carb Diet plan is a diet with much less assemblage of carbohydrate with boosted percentage of healthy protein and fat. It is recommended to the people who are overweight and also diabetic, with high cholesterol degree, high blood pressure and also hypoglycemia. Excess intake of carbohydrate cause weight gain since it enables body to produce and also launch high amount of insulin, resulting high blood pressure, that harms blood vessels by increasing the level of triglycerides which is a fat present in the blood as well as it lowers HDL cholesterol level that shields versus cardiovascular disease.

Moreover, the slow carb diet is beneficial as it advertises decreased amount of insulin manufacturing and also permits consumption of fat as power source.

Different elements of a slow carb diet plans are saturated fat like stearic acid found in beef and various other fats consisting of coconut oil, olive oil, butter, cheese, lard, fish oil, tallow, hand kernal oil, peanut oil, as well as flaxseed oil with unrestricted amounts of meat, restricted quantity of environment-friendly vegetables can be taken, with a good supplement of nutrient.

As the claiming goes, “slow and steady wins the race”. As necessary, if any person adheres to a diet plan extensively with no break as well as without taking assistance from weight loss supplements, the result will be permanent, health and wellness will be friendly and also more rewarding.