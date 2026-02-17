Shia LaBeouf Faces Arrest Amid New Orleans Mardi Gras Clash

Shia LaBeouf finds himself in the spotlight again, this time for an alleged altercation during Mardi Gras festivities in New Orleans. The actor, known for his tumultuous public behavior, was reportedly involved in a confrontation at a local bar, leading to his arrest. This incident has added another chapter to LaBeouf’s controversial public persona.

Incident Details

The altercation occurred just after midnight on Tuesday in New Orleans, where Shia LaBeouf allegedly engaged in a scuffle with two men. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the actor was reportedly causing a disturbance at an establishment, identified by TMZ as a bar on Royal Street.

The Hollywood Reporter verified that the incident took place at R Bar in the Faubourg Marigny district, a spot known for its unique offer of a haircut and a shot for $20 on Monday nights.

Escalation and Arrest

As described in the police report, Shia LaBeouf was asked to leave R Bar by a staff member. After being escorted out, he allegedly struck one man multiple times with closed fists. Despite leaving, he returned to the scene, purportedly more agitated, and repeated the violent behavior, this time hitting a second individual.

The situation escalated as bystanders attempted to restrain him until police arrived. Upon their arrival, LaBeouf was taken to a hospital for unspecified injuries before being charged with two counts of simple battery.

Background and Behavior

This incident follows LaBeouf’s extended weekend of bar hopping in New Orleans during the vibrant Mardi Gras celebrations. Staff from various bars reported his presence in the Uptown neighborhood over the weekend. He appeared at Ms Mae’s, a 24/7 bar, reportedly inebriated and shirtless. Employees recounted his attempts to assume the role of a “celebrity bartender,” which resulted in him being politely asked to leave.

The doorman at Ms Mae’s described him as “somewhat belligerent,” yet he left without further problems after trying to pull the “Do you know who I am?” card. Another bartender expressed frustration, saying, “He is terrorizing the city!”

LaBeouf’s behavior throughout the weekend was noted at several other local bars, where he mentioned staying at a luxury Airbnb, further fueling discussions about his current challenges.

The actor has publicly stated he is on a path to sobriety, attributing past misbehavior to alcoholism, making this recent development a setback that raises questions about his progress.