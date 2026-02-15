Sheriff Vows Unwavering Commitment in Nancy Guthrie Search Effort

The search for Nancy Guthrie, the mother of broadcaster Savannah Guthrie, has become a challenging endeavor with uncertain timelines. Arizona Sheriff Chris Nanos remains steadfast in his commitment to finding her, despite the potential for the search to stretch on for months or even years. Leading the investigation with resolve, Nanos and his team continue to dig deeper into this complex case.

Relentless Efforts to Locate Nancy Guthrie

Sheriff Nanos, at the helm of the exhaustive search for Nancy Guthrie, expressed his unwavering determination to the New York Times. “Maybe it’s an hour from now,” he remarked. “Maybe it’s weeks or months or years from now. But we won’t quit. We’re going to find Nancy. We’re going to find this guy.” The sheriff reiterated the commitment of his team to push forward, even as the investigation presents numerous challenges.

Efforts intensified this week when the investigation seemed to edge closer to uncovering critical leads in Guthrie’s disappearance. The 84-year-old was reported missing on February 1, and authorities have since worked under the assumption that she was abducted. A delivery driver became a focus of attention, only to be released after questioning.

Suspect Released After Interrogation

Authorities had detained a delivery driver, identified only as Carlos, after analyzing doorbell footage. He was approached by officers in Rio Rico, Arizona, where his name was checked before his detention. Carlos later stated, “I hope they get the suspect, because I’m not it.” He maintained that he had no prior knowledge of Nancy Guthrie before his encounter with law enforcement.

Further developments in the case came after the FBI reviewed the doorbell footage, resulting in a description of a man being released. The suspect, believed to be about 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10 with an average build, was seen carrying a backpack, raising hope for new leads in Nancy Guthrie’s search.

Advancements in the Investigation

As new evidence surfaces, the investigative team remains committed. Sheriff Nanos revealed to ABC News and CNN that DNA samples had been collected from gloves found within a 10-mile radius of Guthrie’s home. This evidence is undergoing comparison with DNA from family members and others with access to her residence. The forensic analysis is a critical component in unraveling the mystery of her disappearance.

The persistence of law enforcement saw authorities converging on an area two miles from Guthrie’s home on Friday night. Although no arrests were made, the FBI is incentivizing information that could uncover Guthrie’s whereabouts with a reward of up to $100,000. Such initiatives underline the intense dedication to solving this perplexing case.

The search for Nancy Guthrie continues with relentless determination from those involved. Sheriff Nanos and his team are committed to exploring every lead, ensuring that the pursuit of truth remains unyielding until Guthrie is found.