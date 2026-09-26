Shane and Hannah Burcaw Share Unique Journey to Parenthood

As they navigate early parenthood, Shane and Hannah Burcaw—founders of the popular YouTube channel Squirmy and Grubs—are keenly aware of the challenges that come with sharing personal milestones in the public eye. Married since 2020, the couple emphasizes the importance of their baby’s privacy, particularly in the face of negative and hateful comments they’ve received online.

Prioritizing Privacy Amidst Public Scrutiny

“Social media is not always great,” Hannah commented, reflecting on the duality of sharing their journey while dealing with harmful messages. The couple is committed to sharing their experiences as new parents but is equally determined to protect their child from the harsh realities of online interactions.

Finding the Balance Between Sharing and Caring

Hannah elaborated, “We definitely don’t want to subject a child to the kinds of comments that we get.” While they are excited to document and share their parenting journey, their primary focus remains on safeguarding their baby’s well-being and privacy. “Our main goal is just privacy for the baby,” she affirmed. This conscious decision highlights a growing trend among public figures who are reevaluating their online presence in light of their children’s rights to privacy.

This thoughtful approach has resonated with fans and may inspire others in similar situations. As they balance their public personas with their new roles as parents, Shane and Hannah’s commitment to their child’s privacy stands out as both a responsible and admirable choice.

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