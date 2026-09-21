Sha'Carri Richardson Surprises Serena Williams' Daughters with Special Gift

Sha’Carri Richardson showcased her generosity on the red carpet at the Athlos Track & Field Event held at London’s StoneX Stadium on September 18. The track and field sprinter delighted tennis star Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian by gifting their daughters, Olympia, 9, and Adira, 3, with silver limited-edition Nike bags. This thoughtful gesture highlighted Richardson’s spirit both on and off the track.

A Special Moment for the Family

In footage shared on social media, Richardson asked the girls, “Can we be twins? Can we be triplets?” This heartfelt interaction resonated with Ohanian, who witnessed a touching moment between Richardson and Olympia, emphasizing the camaraderie that can blossom among athletes.

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