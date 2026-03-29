Sepideh Moafi Refuses to Change Name: A Bold Statement

Sepideh Moafi Told First Agent “F*ck No” To Changing Name

In the entertainment industry, the struggles surrounding identity and self-acceptance can be profound, especially for actors from diverse backgrounds. Sepideh Moafi, known for her role as Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi on HBO Max’s The Pitt, made headlines recently when she candidly shared how she firmly rejected her first agent’s suggestion to change her name. The statement “Sepideh Moafi told first agent ‘F*ck no’ to changing name” highlights not just an individual’s choice but also a broader conversation about authenticity and individuality in Hollywood.

The Weight of a Name

While many fans of The Pitt may recognize Sepideh Moafi’s talent, few are aware of the early crossroads she faced. The actress, whose Iranian parents fled to the United States, revealed that changing her name was presented to her early on in her career. “When I graduated from grad school, my first agent wanted me to change my name and I immediately said, f*ck no,” she recounted in a recent interview with People.

The Importance of Authenticity

Moafi’s experience sheds light on a reality that many artists, particularly those from marginalized communities, confront frequently. She expressed her understanding that some actors may choose to change their names to navigate the industry more effectively. “I know actors who have changed their names and there’s no judgment there,” she commented, recognizing the complexities involved. However, she also highlighted a crucial point: “I hope anyone who makes that choice makes it for themselves and not because they feel like they need to change who they are in order to be more universally palatable.”

The Path to Success

Choosing to retain her name proved to be a pivotal decision for Moafi. She explained, “It felt like they needed me to be someone different in order to work or to sell something. I refused. I continued, and I ended up booking my first job and then my second and third, and having a beautiful varied career as a result.” This unwavering commitment to her identity enabled her to create a diverse portfolio of work across various high-profile series, including Blue Bloods, The Good Wife, and The L Word: Generation Q.

A Message of Empowerment

Sepideh Moafi’s story serves as a powerful testament to the importance of embracing one’s heritage in a world that often pressures individuals to conform. The declaration “Sepideh Moafi told first agent ‘F*ck no’ to changing name” resonates beyond Hollywood, inspiring others to honor their identities unapologetically. As Moafi continues to shine in her role on The Pitt, her journey encourages aspiring actors to stand firm in their choices and remain true to who they are.