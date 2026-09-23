Secure Your Copy of 'Resident Evil' on Blu-ray and DVD

The latest adaptation of the popular video game series, Resident Evil, is making waves in theaters, and fans of physical media will be pleased to know that Blu-ray and DVD preorders are already available, despite the absence of a release date.

Upcoming Release and Preorder Details

Directed by Zach Cregger, the film is proving to be a box office success, building on its critically acclaimed reception. The film has managed to earn the best reviews in the franchise’s history, thanks in large part to Cregger’s direction and a standout performance by Austin Abrams.

Although the film is expected to play in theaters for some time, fans eager to own a copy can already preorder the standard Blu-ray edition. There are also options available for a limited 4K Steelbook and a DVD version. The pricing is competitive, with the 4K Steelbook listed at $44.99, the standard Blu-ray at $29.99, and the DVD at $24.99.

Streaming Arrival and Plot Insights

As for the film’s journey to streaming platforms, there has been no announcement regarding a VOD or streaming date, but it is expected to land on Netflix eventually, adhering to their exclusive deal with Sony.

Resident Evil tells the story of Bryan, played by Austin Abrams, a medical courier tasked with delivering a time-sensitive package. His night takes a turn for the worse as he navigates the dangers of Raccoon City, which is plagued by a zombie outbreak. Unique for its blend of body horror and unexpected comedic elements, this film offers a fresh take on the franchise, setting it apart from the previous iterations featuring Milla Jovovich.

A New Take on a Classic

The film incorporates familiar locations and nods to the video games but does not require prior knowledge of the franchise to enjoy. David Fear of Rolling Stone remarked, “[Cregger’s] Resident Evil is, hands down, one of the single best video-game screen adaptations to date, yet works in a way that doesn’t feel like an adaptation, doesn’t rely on fan service and Easter-egg hunts to pay homage, and doesn’t skimp on the dynamics that made the game so endlessly playable.”