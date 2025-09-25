Season 20 America’s Got Talent Champion Announced

America’s Got Talent Season 20 has delivered an incredible showcase of talent, culminating in an exciting finale that had fans on the edge of their seats. The spotlight was firmly on the most recent winner, capturing the hearts of millions. In this article, we delve into the emotional journey of Season 20, exploring the rise of its champion and the unforgettable moments leading up to the grand reveal. With America’s Got Talent Season 20 Winner Revealed as our focal point, discover how this season’s competitors dazzled America and who emerged victorious.

The Grand Finale of America’s Got Talent Season 20

Season 20 of America’s Got Talent reached its thrilling conclusion as Jessica Sanchez was crowned the winner. The Southern California performer, who was notably pregnant, accepted her victory during the September 24 finale of the popular NBC series. Her triumph came with the significant prize of $1 million, adding to the night’s excitement. “I’m really emotional right now,” Jessica expressed onstage. “This is amazing, thank you so much, America.”

Top 10 Finalists Compete for Glory

The competition was fierce, with the top 10 contestants delivering unforgettable performances. The finalists included rapper Mama Duke, aerialists Sirca Marea, rapper Micah Palace, the light-up dance group LightWire, musician Steve Ray Ladson, dance group Team Recycled, singer Jourdan Blue, the Leo High School Choir, and improv rapper Chris Turner. Each act brought their best to the stage on September 23, vying for the public’s votes in hopes of becoming America’s Got Talent Season 20 winner revealed.

Unstoppable Talent: Jessica Sanchez

Though all competitors gave their all, it was Jessica Sanchez’s exceptional vocal prowess that set her apart. Her journey through America’s Got Talent Season 20 was marked by stunning performances, earning her a dedicated fan base. This season, Sanchez’s ability to connect with the audience and deliver breathtaking musical renditions proved to be her key to victory.

With America’s Got Talent Season 20 winner revealed, fans have witnessed a truly remarkable season filled with diverse talents. The show’s latest champion, Jessica Sanchez, will undoubtedly inspire future contestants and continue to shine in the music world.