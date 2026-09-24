Sean Gunn Reveals Burden of Retiring as Rocket Raccoon

Sean Gunn has officially declared his retirement from performing the motion capture for Rocket Raccoon, a beloved character from Marvel‘s “Guardians of the Galaxy” series. During a recent appearance on The Brandon Davis Show, the actor shared his reasons for stepping back from this physically demanding role.

Retirement Announcement

“Since I’ve turned 50 a couple of years ago, I am retired from playing Rocket,” Gunn revealed. While he noted that Marvel has not approached him about reprising the role, he expressed doubts about his ability to continue performing the intense motion reference required for Rocket. “I think I’m too old,” he admitted.

The Physical Toll of Motion Capture

Gunn elaborated on the physical challenges associated with motion capture, stating that the strain is not solely on his knees, as many might assume. “It’s really my feet and my ankles,” he explained. The actor describes the process as being in a catcher’s crouch, requiring significant pivoting on his feet and ankles. “Over the years, I think it had a little bit of an effect on my physiology,” he said, noting that “it hurts after a while.”

A Legacy as Rocket and Kraglin

Although Bradley Cooper is known for voicing Rocket Raccoon, it has been Gunn who brought the character to life through motion capture in all three “Guardians of the Galaxy” films since the franchise’s debut in 2014. With sequels released in 2017 and 2023, Gunn has been instrumental in creating the animated charm of Rocket across the series.