Sean Gunn Reveals Burden of Retiring as Rocket Raccoon

Sean Gunn has officially declared his retirement from performing the motion capture for Rocket Raccoon, a beloved character from Marvel‘s “Guardians of the Galaxy” series. During a recent appearance on The Brandon Davis Show, the actor shared his reasons for stepping back from this physically demanding role.
Retirement Announcement
“Since I’ve turned 50 a couple of years ago, I am retired from playing Rocket,” Gunn revealed. While he noted that Marvel has not approached him about reprising the role, he expressed doubts about his ability to continue performing the intense motion reference required for Rocket. “I think I’m too old,” he admitted.
The Physical Toll of Motion Capture
Gunn elaborated on the physical challenges associated with motion capture, stating that the strain is not solely on his knees, as many might assume. “It’s really my feet and my ankles,” he explained. The actor describes the process as being in a catcher’s crouch, requiring significant pivoting on his feet and ankles. “Over the years, I think it had a little bit of an effect on my physiology,” he said, noting that “it hurts after a while.”
A Legacy as Rocket and Kraglin
Although Bradley Cooper is known for voicing Rocket Raccoon, it has been Gunn who brought the character to life through motion capture in all three “Guardians of the Galaxy” films since the franchise’s debut in 2014. With sequels released in 2017 and 2023, Gunn has been instrumental in creating the animated charm of Rocket across the series.
In addition to his role as Rocket, Gunn has portrayed Kraglin Obfonteri in multiple Marvel films, including “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” His contributions to the franchise have solidified his status as an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.