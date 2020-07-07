Scott Disick and Sofia Richie rejoin after Kourtney Kardashian love rumours

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have rejoined after he has been teasing with Kourtney Kardashian.

It’s the very first time the ex-lovers have been seen with each other since they called it quits on their connection months earlier in late April.

Rumors have been flowing Scott and his infant mom Kourtney were going to get back with each other after these years.

But it appeared this might not hold when the hunk, 37, was joined by his most recent ex, 21, to commemorate July 4.

They struck the sun-soaked coastline with their team of chums in Malibu on July 4.

Sofia looked remarkable in a black and white tiny crop top, which she coupled with slim-fitting pants and a coronavirus mask.

Scott awaited the coastline in a Tees and cut-offs.

Side by side, the ex-lovers looked unbelievably comfy and happy in each various other’s presence.

However, resources seemed persuaded the get-together was much more friendly than of romantic nature.

A source informed People publication: “They appeared happy with each other yet much more friendly than romantic.

“So Scott can simply concentrate on one of the most crucial points in his life — his wellness and his children.

Scott is working on his issues. Sofia is hanging out with friends. It was Sofia’s choice to take a break.”

Mirror Online has come close to Sofia Richie and Scott Disick’s agents for remark.

Sofia and Scott have remained in touch since their three-year love fallen apart in late April.

They have separated a couple of times over the three years, yet it appeared this moment it showed up the pair would not be returning with each other.

It’s asserted Sofia was stated to be “hurt” by rumors Scott and Kourtney will certainly rejoin; the sad blonde bombshell also shared a bleak blog post to her Instagram.

Fresh from the split, it’s reported the freshly solitary celebrity has still been “processing the break-up” in current weeks.

Sofia and Scott remained in a “serious relationship” for three years, only two years after his split from on/off enthusiast Kourtney.

Increasingly, Scott has been spending even more time with his ex-spouse Kourtney and their three youngsters: Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and 5-year-old Reign.

Tongues have been wagging the renowned ex-lovers might be on course for a get-together, which experts asserted left Lionel Richie’s child feeling “hurt”.

The pair were inseparable throughout their three-year love, and typically they jetted off mini-breaks with each other.

Sofia and Scott divided quickly after he completed his short rehabilitation remain in late April at a Colorado center.

Rumors have been flying that Kourt and Scott might come back with each other five years after their separation.

Their flirty Instagram exchanges have been driving followers wild with the hope they will certainly rejoin.

Scott and Kourtney have preserved an extremely close bond while increasing their children after they dated from 2006 till 2015.

In current months, Sofia opened concerning her real sensations over joining her then-boyfriend’s ex-spouse Kourtney.

Only after that, the model had only kind words to claim…

She informed Cosmopolitan: “I mean, just be nice. There’s no reason not to be nice.”