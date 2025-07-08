Sarah Jessica Parker Reflects on Politics Before Social Media

Sarah Jessica Parker, known for her iconic role in “And Just Like That,” believes that politics might find a more effective platform offline. In a candid conversation with Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC’s The Best People podcast, Parker shared her approach to discussing political matters, emphasizing her avoidance of social media for these conversations. With insights into her thoughtful decision-making process, Parker highlighted how political discourse was once navigated without the influence of digital platforms, underscoring the idea that “FDR was elected without social media.”

The Offline Appeal of Political Conversations

Sarah Jessica Parker thinks politics could benefit from stepping away from social media. The acclaimed actress expressed her reluctance to engage in political discussions online, citing the lack of depth and complexity. “I often don’t talk on social media because I don’t think it’s a place deserving of any real complicated conversation. I’m not interested in quick little snippets when it’s dealing with conflict or even elections,” she explained. Parker is wary of how online discussions can easily distract from meaningful campaigns and be misinterpreted.

Understanding Historical Context

Parker highlighted the ability to conduct political affairs successfully before the digital age, saying, “FDR was elected without social media.” This historical perspective supports her belief that there are alternative ways to foster civil society without relying on the virtual world. She noted, “Many generations were elected without someone having to say something on Instagram,” reinforcing the idea that meaningful political change does not always require a digital presence.

The Importance of Thoughtful Discourse

Though some urge her to be more vocal online, Parker remains selective about the topics she discusses publicly, preferring those she feels knowledgeable about. “I’m not going to talk about stuff that I don’t feel educated on,” she stated. Her approach is to engage thoughtfully, emphasizing nuance and avoiding superficial commentary. “I just feel like I want to be helpful,” Parker shared, underlining her intent not to harm causes she values.

Deciphering the Political Landscape

For Parker, navigating political complexities involves thorough reading and understanding the broader implications of political actions. She seeks to differentiate between rhetoric and reality. “What’s the difference between something being said and the reality of it happening?” she pondered, emphasizing the need for discernment in political engagement.

While Sarah Jessica Parker may take a deliberate stance before voicing her political opinions publicly, she stands firm in her beliefs. She has shown her support for figures like Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Her commitment to issues such as public education, common sense gun laws, and voting rights underscores her dedication, demonstrated by past endorsements and heartfelt expressions of concern for her country’s future.