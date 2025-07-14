Sara Carton and Joey Leveille’s Romantic Journey from Love Is Blind

Reality TV enthusiasts have been captivated by the announcement that “Love Is Blind’s” Sara Carton and Joey Leveille are dating. Their blossoming relationship is the latest buzz in the world of reality dating shows, sparking curiosity and discussions among fans. As followers of the show celebrate this new connection, let’s delve into the details surrounding their romance and see how it compares to other relationships from the series.

Clay Gravesande and AD Smith: A Relationship Tested

Clay Gravesande and AD Smith’s journey on “Love Is Blind” was fraught with challenges. Clay’s apprehension towards marriage stemmed from witnessing his father’s infidelity, leading him to question the viability of such commitments. AD, however, remained optimistic about their future together, reassuring him that their love could overcome any obstacle.

However, when the pivotal moment arrived at the altar, Clay chose honesty over tradition. He confessed that it wouldn’t be “responsible” to marry AD when he wasn’t ready. This revelation shocked everyone present, highlighting the profound complexities of love and commitment.

“I’m going to put the work in for you,” he told AD, emphasizing his commitment to the relationship without the solemn vow of marriage. He candidly acknowledged, “I know fully I’m not ready for marriage and you deserve the best. And if I’m not ready to give you 100 percent, I won’t go there with you when I’m not ready…I can’t say yes right now.”

The Aftermath of Clay’s Decision

AD’s emotional response to Clay’s decision underscored the heartbreak involved. Through tears, she described the relationship as a waste of her “f–king time.” Clay, reflecting on his decision, cited both financial and emotional factors as reasons for stepping back. He openly admitted, “I looked at myself in the mirror and said, ‘Am I a husband?’ and the answer was no. Am I deeply in love? The answer was no.’”

During the reunion, Clay expressed remorse, revealing he wanted to date AD despite the past. AD remained non-committal, leaving fans wondering about the future of their connection.

New Connections and Lingering Questions

AD’s life post-show included going on a few dates with costar Matthew Duliba, though they are not currently together. This development adds another layer to the intricate narrative of relationships born in a high-stakes environment like “Love Is Blind.” As fans continue to follow these stories, the dynamics between participants remain a focal point, reflecting broader themes of love, readiness, and emotional growth.