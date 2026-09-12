Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden: The Next Bond Legends

During an engaging interview at Deadline’s Toronto Film Festival studio, Gary Oldman set the record straight regarding recent speculation about the James Bond casting, particularly concerning his Slow Horses co-star, Jack Lowden. “It’s Deadline Hollywood, so I’m going to set the record straight,” he stated, addressing the confusion stemming from his previous remarks.

Clarifying the Misunderstanding

Oldman explained that his off-the-cuff comments had been misconstrued by the media, leading to suggestive headlines about Lowden potentially being the next 007 in a forthcoming film directed by Denis Villeneuve. He clarified this with Lowden directly after the interview, sharing a humorous anecdote about their conversation. “What did Jack say? He said ‘Oh, they do that kind of thing, the f*ckers,’” Oldman recalled with a smile.

The Source of Speculation

Oldman recounted how the speculation began. “A Canadian journalist [from Global] asked me about Jack Lowden and the James Bond connection. I did not bring this up. I did not offer this up. She said, ‘So how do you feel about it?’ So I said, ‘Well, they got the six guys because they published the picture of the contenders for the role.’ I said, ‘Rumor has it that they picked someone, but they’ve not announced it yet. And fingers crossed for Jack.’” He pointed out that the media had taken his words, “to the very edge of misquoting me,” implying that it was an exaggeration that distorted the actual context of his comments.

Support for Jack Lowden

While at TIFF with some of the Slow Horses team—though Lowden was absent—Oldman expressed strong support for his co-star. “We’re rooting for him, aren’t we?” he asked, prompting vigorous nods from the group, which includes fellow actors Saskia Reeves, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Ruth Bradley, and director Adam Randall.

What’s Next for Slow Horses

Season 6 of Slow Horses is set to premiere on September 16 on Apple TV, with production for Season 7 already underway. This upcoming season, based on the sixth and seventh books of Mick Herron’s Slough House series, titled Joe Country and Slough House, will see Oldman’s character, Jackson Lamb, take action as the Slow Horses face a new threat. Meanwhile, Lowden’s character, River, will confront the return of two significant figures from his past.

The Bond Mystery Continues