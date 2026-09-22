San Francisco's Castro Theatre Hosts Exclusive 35mm Screening of 'Club Kid'

Fans of independent cinema and queer culture are in for a treat this November as SFFilm hosts a special preview screening of A24’s highly anticipated film, “Club Kid”. Set to take place on November 2 at 7:00 p.m. at the historic Castro Theatre in San Francisco, this exclusive event will feature an appearance from writer, director, and star Jordan Firstman, who will engage in a post-screening conversation with the audience.

Film Overview and Themes

“Club Kid” serves as an exhilarating introduction to Jordan Firstman’s unique directorial style, offering audiences a vivid and specific world filled with anarchic humor and unexpected tenderness. “The anarchic humor, incredible ensemble, and unexpected tenderness make this a distinctive film,” said Jessie Fairbanks, SFFilm’s director of programming. The movie is underscored by carefully selected needle drops that resonate with the characters and emotional landscape, enhancing the vibrant storytelling.

Plot Synopsis

The narrative follows a hard-partying New York City club promoter whose whirlwind lifestyle faces upheaval when he discovers he has a 10-year-old son he never knew about. This premise sets the stage for a heartfelt exploration of personal transformation within the vibrant club scene.

Special 35mm Screening Experience

Audiences will be treated to a rare 35mm print of “Club Kid”, providing a unique cinematic experience that pays homage to the traditional art of filmmaking. “Bay Area audiences will be treated to a 35mm print, a rare and special way to experience a night at the movies,” Fairbanks noted.

A Celebration of Queer Culture

Anne Lai, SFFILM’s Executive Director, expressed her excitement about introducing new filmmakers to the community, stating, “There is not a more fitting place than the iconic Castro Theatre to welcome Jordan Firstman with his feature directorial debut.” Situated at the heart of San Francisco’s queer culture and history, The Castro Theatre has long served as a sanctuary for cinematic experiences. “We can’t wait to share ‘Club Kid’ at this cinema sanctuary for what’s sure to become one for the ages,” Lai added.

Future Release Plans