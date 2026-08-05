Samantha Morton Speaks Out on Year-Long Acting Hiatus

Samantha Morton, the acclaimed British actress, is making headlines not just for her performance as the sorcerer Circe in Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated epic, “The Odyssey,” but also for her candid remarks about ageism in Hollywood. At 49 years old, Morton reveals she has faced significant challenges in finding work, stating that she hasn’t landed a new role in the past year since wrapping up filming for the film.

Experiencing Ageism in Hollywood

On the latest episode of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, which aired Monday, Morton expressed her frustration with the industry’s prevailing attitudes toward aging actors. “I haven’t worked for a year since making ‘The Odyssey,’ you know, and I’ve got really good agents and a manager, but at the end of the day, I’m 49,” she said, emphasizing the reality many actors face as they age.

A Unique Opportunity

Despite the hurdles, Morton considers her involvement in “The Odyssey”—which concluded filming in August 2025—as a significant milestone. For her, it was not just another job; it was a chance to collaborate with Christopher Nolan, a renowned director she has long admired. “So what this means to me — regardless of carrying on working, which I feel confident with the ups and downs I will keep working until I’m in my 80s or whatever — but for me, it’s more I got to work with Christopher Nolan in my lifetime,” she remarked. “That’s it. I’m happy now.”

Emotional Highlights

Morton reflected on the emotional moment she received the news that Nolan wanted to meet with her, admitting, “I genuinely cried when I got the call from my team saying, ‘Christopher Nolan would like to meet you.’” This opportunity has not only reignited her passion for acting but also given her hope for future roles.

A Promising Future Despite Challenges

In the wake of her powerful performance in “The Odyssey,” Morton is generating buzz for potential award nominations, praised for her portrayal of a mythical witch amidst a stellar cast that includes Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, and Charlize Theron. She acknowledges the delicate balance of hope and perseverance in a competitive industry, stating, “Hope and faith that I suppose if you keep at it, and you keep producing good work and the right people see it, then maybe you can carry onward.”

A Decorated Career

Morton’s contributions to film and television extend back to the 1990s. She has garnered critical acclaim, including a Golden Globe in 2007 for Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film for her role in “Longford.” More recently, in 2024, she received a BAFTA Fellowship, a prestigious lifetime achievement award, recognizing her impact on the industry. Additionally, Morton has been nominated for two Oscars: one for Best Supporting Actress for “Sweet and Lowdown” in 1999 and another for Best Actress for “In America” in 2002.