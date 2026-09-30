Rylee Arnold and Connor Wood's Surprising Dance Collaboration with Dylan Efron

The world of competitive dance has captivated audiences for years, and one of the most popular platforms showcasing this talent is Dancing With the Stars. With its dazzling performances and celebrity contestants, fans often wonder: just how much do these stars earn for their time on the dance floor? Recent insights shed light on the financial aspects of competing in this beloved show.

Salary Structure for Contestants

According to a report by Variety in 2019, contestants on Dancing With the Stars start with a base payment of $125,000 for the rehearsal period and the initial two weeks of the competition. As they progress through the weeks, their earnings increase further. At that time, the maximum reported earnings for a contestant could reach up to $295,000.

Real Earnings from Participants

However, not all contestants conform to this standard pay structure. Bobby Bones, who won season 27 alongside his partner Sharna Burgess in 2018, revealed that his final earnings exceeded the reported figures. During an interview on Jason Tartick’s podcast Trading Secrets, Bones shared insights into the earnings breakdown, stating, “That show pays OK. Like, first episode, no money. Second episode, $10,000. I think it’s like, $10,000, $10,000, $20,000, $20,000. It ends up being $50,000 an episode if you last.” He indicated that with a base salary around $110,000, his total earnings from Dancing With the Stars approximated $400,000.

Absence of Official Confirmation

Despite these figures circulating among former contestants and media outlets, ABC has not publicly confirmed any specific amounts regarding contestant salaries. This lack of official transparency adds an air of mystery to the significant earnings potential associated with the show.