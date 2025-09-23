Ryan Bingham Unveils ‘The Lucky Ones’ Live at Stadium Event

Ryan Bingham has made headlines with the release of his new song, “The Lucky Ones,” a track that captures his distinctive style. Set to perform at Zach Bryan’s stadium show at Michigan Stadium, Bingham is poised to showcase this captivating song to a massive audience. Known for his gritty voice and evocative lyrics, Bingham continues to leave a significant mark on the music scene. In this article, we’ll delve into the details of his latest release, the upcoming performance, and what fans can expect from his future endeavors. The keyword here is Ryan Bingham new song, “The Lucky Ones.”

Ryan Bingham’s New Song Launch

This weekend, audiences will get a chance to experience Ryan Bingham’s new song live at Michigan Stadium when he opens for Zach Bryan. Known as “The Big House,” this iconic venue ranks as the third largest stadium globally. Bingham’s recent release, “The Lucky Ones,” is already available to his fans, accompanied by a music video that highlights his unique style. This track seamlessly blends Bingham’s raspy vocals with acoustic guitar, enriched by the accompaniment of the Texas Gentlemen, who bring their piano and Western sound to the mix.

Collaborations and Upcoming Tour

“The Lucky Ones,” penned by Bingham’s friend Cody Huggins, previews more than just the upcoming performance with Zach Bryan. It also sets the tone for Bingham’s headlining tour, set to launch on October 13 at the Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia. Fans can look forward to experiencing the synergy between Ryan Bingham and the Texas Gentlemen throughout the tour. As expressed by Bingham, “The Texas Gentlemen are a blast, and our friend Cody couldn’t have written a better song than ‘The Lucky Ones’ to relate to our way of life, love, and loss.”

Unique Tour Experience

Bingham’s tour promises a unique concert experience, featuring two sets each night with a 30-minute intermission. The collaboration with the Texas Gentlemen ensures a dynamic and engaging performance for attendees. With anticipation building for his forthcoming album, there’s plenty for fans to be excited about.

Cultural Impact and Global Reach

Ryan Bingham has played a significant role in the cowboy renaissance within country music, gaining popularity even beyond the United States. Reflecting on a European tour, Bingham remarked on the unexpected global appeal of cowboy culture: “People were going crazy for it. You’re in Dublin, Ireland, seeing people wearing cowboy hats… what a turn of events, and on a global level.” His ability to connect with audiences worldwide highlights the far-reaching impact of his music.