Roku Channel Boosts Writers Room with Five Film Fridays Lineup

Create The Writers Room, a creative incubator for underrepresented storytellers, is expanding its ongoing partnership with the Roku Channel so select films from CTWR’s “Five Film Fridays” are now streaming on the platform, giving the filmmakers and talent exposure to Roku’s 100 million subscribers.

About Create The Writers Room and Five Film Fridays

Founded in 2018 by filmmaker Rickey Castleberry, Create The Writers Room (CTWR) was created to give filmmakers exhibition opportunities while equipping them with the tools, education and industry insight needed to retain creative control and build sustainable careers. “Five Film Fridays” is CTWR’s bespoke screening series: each quarter, five standout short films or proof-of-concepts are handpicked by industry insiders and showcased. The initiative also features intimate panels and fireside chats centered on ownership, authorship and navigating the evolving entertainment landscape.

Partnership with The Roku Channel and Featured Selections

As part of the expanded collaboration, Create The Writers Room titles currently streaming on the Roku Channel include “Sincerely Brad,” “Trailer Trash Magic,” “The Outtakes,” “The Errand” and “The Distinguished.” Additional titles from CTWR’s Five Film Fridays programming are slated to debut on the platform.

Creator Statement

“I was inspired to create Five Film Fridays as an outlet for creatives to network, build community, and truly understand the business behind their art,” Castleberry said in a statement. “Our collaboration with Roku reinforces our commitment to not only visibility — but education, ownership, and long-term creative control.”

Highlights from the June 26 Edition

The June 26 edition of Five Film Fridays featured “See You Soon,” written and directed by Jay Pendarvis Jr. and starring Asante Blackk and Isaiah John; “Halfrican,” created by Vic Mensa, directed by Edgar Esteves, and starring Mensa and Olly Sholotan; “Bubble Pop,” written and directed by Aeryn Michelle Williams and starring Emmy Raver-Lampman, Cailyn Rice and Marc Forgot; “Mirage,” written and directed by Jhanvi Motla, and starring Shavya Samala and Abhimanyu Katyal; and “Bukra,” written and directed by Alex Aljouni, starring Lamitta Saloum and Laith Nakli.

Upcoming Screening, Submissions and Team

The next installment of Five Film Fridays will take place on Oct. 16 in Los Angeles, with a special edition expanding to New York City. Submissions are now open and close on Sept. 25; for the first time, CTWR is accepting feature-length films. Maya Jackson, director of television development at 1Community, serves as head of programming for CTWR’s “Five Film Fridays”; Dwayne Davis joins the initiative as creative operations manager. Castleberry is represented by Khalid Jordan at M88.