Rocky, Son of Sarah Michelle Gellar, Takes Porsche for a Spin

Rocky Prinze, the 14-year-old son of actors Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar, is making waves in the world of racing. Recently, he took a significant step in his automotive journey by getting behind the wheel of a sleek gray Porsche, showcasing his developing skills and passion for the sport.

A Milestone Moment in Racing

On November 6, Rocky shared several photos of himself with the Porsche coupe on Instagram. Accompanying the images was an inspiring quote from the legendary automotive pioneer Ferdinand Porsche: “In the beginning I looked around and could not find quite the car I dreamed of. So I decided to build it myself.” In his post, Rocky conveyed the excitement of the moment by captioning it, “My first time driving one.”

Family Support for Racing Dreams

The young racing enthusiast posed with the Porsche in different styles—behind the wheel, atop the vehicle, and beside it—illustrating his budding enthusiasm for the sport. His parents, ever supportive of his ambitions, have been vocal about their pride. Earlier in March, Freddie Prinze Jr. shared a video of Rocky speeding around a track on Instagram, stating, “Day 1. My son Rocky putting in that work on his dream.” This strong backing from his family is a testament to the Prinze-Gellar household’s commitment to nurturing Rocky’s interests.

The Road Ahead