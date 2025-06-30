Robert Smith Teams Up with Olivia Rodrigo for Iconic Performance

In a dazzling turn of events at Glastonbury, Olivia Rodrigo welcomed a legendary guest to her stage, creating waves across the music world. The unexpected yet electrifying duet with Robert Smith of The Cure brought together generations of fans. Performing the beloved classic “Friday I’m in Love,” their collaboration was a highlight of the festival, leaving the audience in awe.

A Memorable Performance at Glastonbury

Olivia Rodrigo’s set at Glastonbury on Sunday night took a legendary turn when she was joined by Robert Smith of The Cure. The pair delivered an electrifying rendition of “Friday I’m in Love,” a classic hit from The Cure’s 1992 repertoire. They also treated the crowd to a soulful version of the 1987 song “Just Like Heaven.”

Introducing Smith with admiration, Rodrigo expressed, “He’s perhaps the best songwriter to come out of England. He is a Glastonbury legend and a personal hero of mine.” Their performance featured acoustic guitar and vocals, creating a harmonious blend that captivated the audience.

Headlining the Pyramid Stage

Sunday’s performance was a monumental moment for Rodrigo, marking her debut as a headliner at Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage. She was visibly moved, telling the massive crowd, “Holy f***ing shit, this is the most people I’ve ever seen in my entire life. This is a dream come true, I actually can’t believe this is my life right now.”

Robert Smith’s appearance added to the magic of the evening, offering fans a rare combination of contemporary and classic music talents on the same stage.

Recent Collaborations and Performances

Prior to this unforgettable collaboration, Rodrigo dazzled audiences with another surprise duet alongside Ed Sheeran at London’s Hyde Park. The duo performed “The A Team,” a song that Rodrigo described on social media as “literally one of my fav songs ever.” The performance featured both artists sharing the stage, each playing acoustic guitars and trading verses.

Rodrigo also captivated fans in Dublin with her cover of Fontaines D.C.’s “I Love You” during her performance at Marlay Park. “Lately I’ve been obsessed with this band Fontaines D.C.,” Rodrigo shared. Her passion for the song was evident as she invited the audience to share in her enthusiasm.

Continuing Her Musical Journey

As Olivia Rodrigo continues her tour, she has performances scheduled in Manchester before embarking on a series of European shows and festival appearances. Her ability to blend different musical influences and collaborate with iconic artists like The Cure’s Robert Smith proves her versatility and appeal across diverse audiences.