Riverside Church Faces $11.3 Million Judgment in Abuse Case

A New York jury has awarded $11.3 million to J.M., a former player of the Riverside Church basketball program, for the sexual abuse he endured as a teenager in the late 1970s. The jury’s decision comes after J.M. testified about the abuse he suffered at the hands of Ernest “Ernie” Lorch, the church’s former sports program director, during the spring of 1978.

Details of the Abuse

Now 63 years old, J.M. recalled being abused “eight or nine” times at the age of 14 while living in a single-parent household in the Bronx. Lorch, who passed away in 2012 at the age of 79, was not only a powerful corporate attorney but also influential within the Riverside Church and its renowned youth sports program, which has shaped the modern youth sports industry worth approximately $40 billion.

Jury’s Findings and Compensation

After nearly five hours of deliberation, the six-member jury concluded that Riverside was “reckless” and responsible for J.M.’s abuse, awarding him $7.5 million for past pain and suffering, along with $3.8 million for future damages.

J.M.’s attorney, Lucas Franken, expressed satisfaction with the jury’s decision. “He’s feeling that it’s gratifying to be heard, and it’s obviously a long time coming,” he told Rolling Stone. “The jury believed the truth we were conveying, even with the passage of so much time.” Riverside’s legal team, however, did not respond to requests for comment.

Context of the Case

The verdict marks the second trial resulting from a sexual abuse scandal involving Riverside Church, which has faced multiple allegations over the years. In an earlier case, former Marist College star Daryl Powell reached a settlement just before his trial concluded in January. J.M.’s testimony detailing Lorch’s manipulation and power dynamics within the church highlighted how he used his status to exploit vulnerable teenagers.

During the trial, J.M. described Lorch as “the ultimate alpha male in the gym,” commanding respect and authority, which he leveraged for his predatory actions. J.M. eventually filed suit against Riverside in 2019 following the passage of New York’s Child Victims Act, which retroactively allowed survivors of childhood sexual abuse to bypass statute-of-limitations laws and sue for damages.

Broader Implications

The Riverside Church faced significant scrutiny for its management of the youth sports program and the allegations surrounding Lorch, who served as a deacon and board member. J.M. was one of 27 plaintiffs alleging abuse, and most were involved with Riverside’s prestigious basketball program directly linked to Lorch from 1961 to 2002. Notable alumni include NBA players and entertainers, yet the recent legal developments see a stark contrast in their silence amidst a serious reckoning.

In court, evidence was presented illustrating a troubling pattern of abuse that Riverside allegedly ignored. J.M.’s attorneys argued that there was a lack of oversight and that Lorch was able to abuse children without any supervision due to his influential role within the organization.

The Impact on the Victim

Despite becoming successful in his career, having worked in various executive positions, J.M. testified about the long-lasting effects of the abuse on his personal life, particularly his ability to trust and form relationships. He recalled trying to reconnect with his faith through Catholicism, only to feel disillusioned again amid subsequent sex abuse scandals that surfaced years later. J.M. indicated that he often worried about being able to protect potential children of his own due to the trauma he experienced.

In court, Riverside’s attorneys attempted to argue that the church had no knowledge of Lorch’s actions. They positioned any wrongdoing as solely Lorch’s individual actions, asserting that J.M.’s subsequent success contradicted claims of significant harm. Nevertheless, J.M.’s legal team emphasized the dichotomy of his public success versus his private suffering and the enduring impact of the abuse on his life.