Rihanna New Fenty Underwear Shoot

Rihanna introduced her several tattoos as she presented up for some hot underclothing shots.

The Umbrella hitmaker, 32, looked spectacular as she appeared some lavender underwear to promote her Savage X Fenty Savage Summer collection.

One lovely image sees the vocalist posturing up in the beautiful flower bra with matching sheer knickers and a garter belt.

The detailed angel inking under her busts shows up as she twirls her flowing curly locks in her fingers and throws the camera a sultry glance.

Rihanna, whose complete name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, is dolled up with spectacular bronze compose that flawlessly highlights her all-natural elegance.

Blinged up with some bracelets and rings, Rihanna looks past unbelievable as she counts on display what her underclothing appears like from behind.

Rihanna’s part base is partly noticeable with her large knickers.

Her raven locks are raised airborne as she rotates around for the lovely photo, keeping the bands of her garter belt and recalling over her shoulder.

In a 3rd photo, Rihanna positions up before a lovely exotic background, bordered by hand trees.

Holding one hand up at her face, she, with confidence, looks right down the lens.

Many of her various other inkings show up in the spectacular breaks, consisting of one on her wrist, her hip, and her ankle joint.

Rihanna lately spoke up versus the followers that were requiring her brand-new album as her dad fought coronavirus.

The vocalist was required to inform her fans to withdraw as they urged she drops her brand-new songs.

Killing two birds with one rock, she additionally took aim at United States President Donald Trump for his ‘absence of sound judgment’ throughout the pandemic.

She fumed: “If one of you asks me about the album one more time when I’m trying to save the world, unlike y’all president.”

Rihanna has been teasing her brand-new album since 2018, and assured in an Instagram remark that it would most definitely be launched by the end of 2019.

But there’s still no indicator of it, and her followers are ending up being impatient.

However, she made it clear that there are larger fish to fry today.

Rihanna offered her dad, Ronald Fenty, a breathing device after he tested positive for COVID-19.

He informed The Sun at the time: “My child, Robyn, was checking in on me daily…

“I believed I was most likely to pass away, to be sincere. I need to state, I love you a lot, Robyn.”