Quiet Riot's Young Vocalist Shines with 'Cum On Feel The Noize'

In a remarkable turn of events, 23-year-old John Torra has stepped into the spotlight as the new frontman for the legendary band Quiet Riot. Just five years after he was immersed in the sounds of the band’s 1983 album Metal Health, Torra made his electrifying debut at the Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs, Oklahoma. The show was a testament to his passion and dedication, as he not only performed but also channeled the spirit of original lead singer Kevin DuBrow during the exhibit of the band’s classic hits “Cum On Feel the Noize” and “Metal Health (Bang Your Head).” Fan-shot footage of this remarkable moment has captivated audiences and left even his bandmates in awe.

Torra’s journey in music took a pivotal turn at the age of 14 when his father introduced him to Van Halen’s “Mean Streets.” He recalls the moment: “The intro to that song is very unique. I was like, ‘What is that?’ And he goes, ‘That’s a guitar.’ I said, ‘A guitar can do that?’ When that happened, everything changed. That’s when I became obsessed and developed a passion for this genre and this lifestyle.” This revelation ignited his ambition, leading him to perform in various metal bands around Long Island, belting out tunes from iconic acts like Skid Row, Cinderella, and Ratt.

After auditioning for Skid Row earlier this year, Torra turned his attention to Quiet Riot, creating a viral Instagram video that caught the attention of the band’s management. Regina Banali, the widow of original Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali, reached out to Torra to discuss his aspirations and dedication to joining the band. “I kind of froze because I was like, ‘I know who this is,’” Torra recalled. “She wanted to see what my story was, if I was looking to do this for my life, and was willing to sacrifice.”

After an intense audition process that spanned two days in a Los Angeles rehearsal space, Torra was officially offered the role. “I was trying not to cry,” he shared, reflecting on the moment he realized his dreams were coming true. “It really had sunk in because this is what I’ve been searching for and working hard at for almost 10 years, and it was happening.”

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