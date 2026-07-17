Tommy Paul Weds Paige Lorenze in Lavish Long Island Estate

Tennis star Tommy Paul and influencer Paige Lorenze celebrated their marriage on the grounds of a storied Long Island estate, choosing a venue that captured the tone they wanted for both the ceremony and the reception. Friends, fellow athletes and family gathered at Old Westbury Gardens for a day of elegant moments and multiple wardrobe changes.

Venue and the vows

Tommy Paul and influencer Paige Lorenze are officially husband and wife!

The couple said “I do” on Tuesday against the romantic backdrop at Old Westbury Gardens in Nassau County, New York — on the same estate that inspired Daisy Buchanan’s home in Baz Luhrmann’s 2013 adaptation of “The Great Gatsby.”

“Tommy and I always knew we wanted to get married in America, in the state where we met, and somewhere that felt accessible for the people we love most,” Lorenze told Vogue. “I wanted the wedding to feel true to who we are and where our story began.”

Paige Lorenze and tennis star Tommy Paul (seen above posing next to each other) are officially married. WWD via Getty Images

The couple (seen here posing in front of a tennis court) tied the knot on Tuesday at Old Westbury Gardens in Nassau County, New York. paigelorenze/Instagram

“The moment I walked through Old Westbury Gardens, everything became clear,” she continued. “After that first site visit, I never questioned another creative decision.”

The “grand yet intimate” estate was transformed into a dreamy landscape filled with “incredible architectural details” like its gardens, stonework and soft color palette.

“Every decision—from the dress to the flowers to the tablescapes—was influenced by that first visit,” Lorenze shared.

“The moment I walked through Old Westbury Gardens, everything became clear,” Lorenze (pictured here staring lovingly at Paul) said of the venue. paigelorenze/Instagram

The bride (pictured here kissing Paul at a tennis event) wore a strapless custom Carolina Herrera gown for her wedding day. paigelorenze/Instagram

Fashion choices and aesthetics

The bride walked down the aisle in a Carolina Herrera strapless gown.

“I’ve admired Wes Gordon’s work at Carolina Herrera for years,” she explained. “To me, he has such a beautiful way of balancing classic elegance with a modern point of view. Every design feels incredibly thoughtful, feminine, and romantic—and he has a gift for making women feel like the very best version of themselves.”

Notable guests at the intimate ceremony included tennis players Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe — who also served as Paul’s groomsmen — Olivia Jade, Ayan Broomfield, Remi Bader and Connor Wood.

After the ceremony, Lorenze (seen above looking at Paul) changed into a second outfit — a custom backless Carolina Herrera dress featuring an oversized bow embellishment to cut the cake. paigelorenze/Instagram

Her final look was a custom Wiederhoeft minidress for the afterparty, as guests were served espresso martinis and Jell-O shots. (Seen above is Paul and Lorenze at the Laver Cup Gala.) Getty Images for Laver Cup

Reception and celebrations

After the ceremony, Lorenze went through two outfit changes as she celebrated her marriage. She wore a custom backless Carolina Herrera dress featuring an oversized bow embellishment to cut the cake.

For her final look, she donned a custom Wiederhoeft minidress for the afterparty (which also took place on the grounds) where guests were served espresso martinis and Jell-O shots.

“It feels like we threw the party of the decade,” Paul told the outlet. “It was so special. And this next chapter with Paige is something I’ve been looking forward to since the day we met.”

Paul (pictured here holding the 2024 Cinch Championships trophy with Lorenze) first started dating Lorenze in 2022. CameraSport via Getty Images

They announced their engagement in July 2025 after three years of dating. Getty Images

How they met and the engagement

Lorenze and Paul first started dating in 2022 after they were introduced to each other through social media.

They announced their engagement in July 2025 with a joint Instagram post.

The tennis star popped the question to the Dairy Boy founder with an emerald-cut diamond ring.