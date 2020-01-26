Powerball Lotto Game: Did You Win Saturday’s $373 M Powerball Drawing?

The Powerball prize for Saturday’s lotto game drawing has actually leaped to an approximated $373 million with a cash money alternative of $2537 million, making it possibly the 31 st biggest reward in U.S. lotto game background.

The winning numbers were: 2, 9, 17, 36, and also67 The Powerball attracted was 18 with a Megaplier of 2X.

The prize was most lately appealed Nov When a $150 million ticket was marketed in California, 2. It was the last and also 7th jackpot-winning Powerball ticket marketed throughout the nation in 2015 and also had a cash money alternative of $1048 million. Since after that, 23 drawings have actually been held without a top-prize champion, consisting of Wednesday when no person throughout the nation struck a $343 million prize.

A set of second-prize $1 million tickets were purchased for Wednesday’s drawing – one each in Michigan and also South Carolina. Each ticket matched five numbers, however not the Powerball.

In New Jersey, a third-prize ticket worth $50,000 has cost Warren Glen Market on Route 627 in Bloomsbury The Hunterdon County ticket matched four numbers plus the Powerball.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were: 11, 33, 44, 59 and also67 The Powerball attracted was 8 with a Power Play of 3X.

The chances of striking the Powerball prize are 292,201,388 to 1. A gamer that acquires a $2 ticket has concerning a 1 in 11,688,053 opportunities to match 5 numbers and also win a minimum of $1 million, while there’s concerning a 1 in 913,129 shot of winning the 3rd reward of a minimum of $50,000…

Powerball is played Wednesday and also Saturday in 44 states, Washington D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and also Puerto Rico.