Phoebe Bridgers Reflects on Her Daunting Acting Debut at Venice

Phoebe Bridgers recently made waves at the Venice International Film Festival, discussing her acting debut in the film Primetime, which features Robert Pattinson. The film, inspired by the infamous television show To Catch a Predator and its host Chris Hansen, has generated considerable buzz following its premiere.

Bridgers and Oppenheim’s Creative Partnership

At the press conference, it was revealed that Bridgers and Primetime director Lance Oppenheim were already friends prior to filming. Oppenheim, who recently directed Bridgers’ music video for “Lost Boys,” suggested her for a role in the film. Pattinson was initially surprised, stating, “I didn’t even know Lance and Phoebe were friends. When [Oppenheim] suggested her, I was like ‘Phoebe Bridgers? Why don’t we just get the queen?’”

Facing the Challenge of Acting

Bridgers described her first experience in front of the camera as “super intimidating.” However, she quickly found solace in working with a talented cast, noting, “Turns out, working with incredible people actually makes it way easier. I thought I was going to wither with all of these guys. Instead, it was just so fun and free.”

A Learning Experience

Reflecting on her debut, Bridgers shared, “I just trusted Lance. He made it feel like a documentary in a really fun way… I just couldn’t get over how do you read something on a script and then act like you’re thinking of it in that moment?” Her performance was praised by Pattinson, who commented, “She’s unbelievable. Even on the first day, she was so relaxed. She didn’t seem nervous at all. She completely got the tone, and it’s a relatively difficult movie.”

Bridgers’ Multifaceted Contribution