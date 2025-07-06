Peter Kraus and Hana Ostapchuk Announce Their Engagement

Bachelor Nation fans have reason to celebrate as Peter Kraus, beloved for his time on “The Bachelorette,” has announced his engagement to girlfriend Hana Ostapchuk. This heartwarming news marks a new chapter for Kraus, who has been a favorite among the show’s enthusiasts. Their journey from meeting to engagement is a testament to enduring love, and fans are eager to learn more about the couple’s story.

Rachael Kirkconnell & Matt James: A Relationship Journey

In recent years, reality TV fans have watched the relationship between Matt James and graphic designer Rachael Kirkconnell unfold. The couple’s journey began on Matt’s 2021 season of “The Bachelor,” where they found love but faced considerable challenges, including a brief split before reuniting. Despite frequent breakup rumors, Matt shared in a July 18 interview at a Baskin-Robbins event that taking a break from social media can sometimes be misinterpreted. “Our lives are lived so much in front of our phones that when anybody steps out of being on their phone 24/7, people think it’s the end of the world,” he explained.

Marriage was always the ultimate goal for the pair. In May 2022, Matt discussed their approach with E! News, highlighting the importance of moving at their own pace. “You’ve seen with other couples—they force the engagement and they’re not together anymore. So, I think what we got is a working recipe and we’re gonna get there,” Matt said.

Unfortunately, less than three years later, Matt and Rachael decided to part ways. Matt turned to Instagram on January 16, 2025, to share the difficult news with a heartfelt message. “Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts,” he wrote, alongside a nostalgic photo from their time on “The Bachelor.” He expressed a poignant plea for peace and understanding, asking for kindness and love from their support system.

While the end of Matt and Rachael’s relationship comes as a surprise to many, the authenticity of their journey continues to resonate with the audience. Fans appreciate the honesty with which they navigated their challenges, and many are hopeful they will find the happiness they seek, whether together or apart.