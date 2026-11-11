Pete Davidson Opens Up About His Tattoo Removal Journey

Pete Davidson is opening up about his journey of tattoo removal, shedding light on the often-painful process during a recent interview.

The Journey of Tattoo Removal

Davidson, known for his time on Saturday Night Live, began this journey in 2020 and recently shared an update on his progress. During an exclusive interview with E! News at the premiere of his film How to Rob a Bank, he humorously described the experience as “brutal.”

Living with the Pain

Davidson admitted, “I’ve only been wearing sweaters for, like, six months so you don’t know what’s going on under there.” Despite the challenges he faces, the actor has managed to remove most of the tattoos from his arms, revealing near-bare skin. He joked about his tattoos, saying, “You never know, they might come back,” hinting at their irreversible nature and his signature humor.

Future Aspirations

Beyond the topic of tattoos, Davidson didn’t shy away from lighthearted teasing regarding his career aspirations. As speculation swirls around who will be the next James Bond, the 32-year-old quipped that fans might want to consider him for the role, adding a comedic twist to an otherwise serious discussion.