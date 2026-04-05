Pepsi Withdraws Support Amid Controversy Over Kanye West Event

In a surprising turn of events, Pepsi has decided to end its long-standing sponsorship of London’s Wireless Festival, following the controversial booking of Kanye West as a headliner. The decision aligns with British political figures, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, condemning the festival’s choice due to West’s history of antisemitic remarks. This development comes at a time when the music world closely watches West’s return to the stage. The issue raises questions about the responsibilities of sponsors and event organizers in curating performances that reflect shared values.

Pepsi Withdraws Wireless Festival Sponsorship

After a decade of sponsorship, Pepsi announced on Sunday that it would no longer support the Wireless Festival, citing concerns over Kanye West’s booking for the event. The soda company’s move follows a public statement by Keir Starmer, expressing disapproval of the decision to have West headline the festival for three consecutive nights.

The prime minister criticized the organizers, highlighting the need for actions that ensure a safe environment for the Jewish community. Starmer stated, “Antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted clearly and firmly wherever it appears.” This sentiment was shared by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who also condemned West’s past controversial comments.

Political Leaders Weigh In

Starmer’s disapproval was echoed by Mayor Sadiq Khan, who underscored that Kanye West’s past actions do not align with the values of London. Khan stressed that the decision to book the rapper was solely made by the festival organizers, distancing City Hall from the controversy. This collective political pressure played a significant role in Pepsi’s decision to pull out of the sponsorship.

“We are clear that the past comments and actions of this artist are offensive and wrong,” Khan asserted, reinforcing a unified stance against West’s involvement in the event.

Festival Organizers and Ongoing Controversy

Despite the backlash, as of Sunday morning, the Wireless Festival’s website continued to advertise the event under the banner “Pepsi MAX Presents Wireless.” However, the organizers have yet to issue a public response regarding the loss of Pepsi’s sponsorship or the choice to book Kanye West.

Tickets for the much-debated festival are scheduled to go on sale soon, adding urgency to the organizers’ need for a statement or change in plans. Meanwhile, Kanye West remains silent on the matter, despite his recent public apology for previous controversial remarks.

This unfolding story casts a spotlight on the responsibilities that come with corporate sponsorships and event management, especially when public figures with contentious pasts are involved. The resolution will undoubtedly set a precedent for how similar situations might be handled in the future.