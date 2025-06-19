Pedro Pascal Doppelgänger Stuns Everyone; Is It a Setup?

Pedro Pascal Lookalike Contest Winner Looks So Much Like The Actor, People Think It’s A Prank

The recent Pedro Pascal lookalike contest winner has captured the spotlight, leaving many convinced that it’s all an elaborate prank. George Gountas, the lighting designer for “The Daily Show,” stunned audiences with his striking resemblance to the beloved actor Pedro Pascal. His uncanny look-alike status was revealed in a clip shared by “The Daily Show,” where host Jon Stewart showcased Gountas as the contest victor during a segment that had viewers doing double-takes.

Behind the Contest

On Tuesday, Jon Stewart introduced George Gountas on stage, highlighting his resemblance to Pedro Pascal. Stewart admitted, “I’ve never noticed he looks like Pedro Pascal,” before displaying a typical photo of Gountas that appeared distinctly less like the star. The reveal came after a weekend contest held at Son Del North, a Mexican restaurant in New York City, where the prize included $50 and a year’s supply of burritos. Chef Annisha Garcia, co-owner of the eatery, initiated the contest after hearing Pascal lament the lack of good Mexican cuisine in the city.

An Unexpected Push

Gountas recounted how a colleague spotted flyers for the contest and encouraged him to enter. Initially apprehensive, he only found the courage to join after his wife, Jenny, insisted he take part. “I rolled up, and I was like, ‘Yo, I’m here,’” Gountas shared. Despite not pre-registering, his confidence won the day, and he ultimately clinched the title of the lookalike contest winner.

A Touch of Humor and Heart

As Gountas detailed his journey, he revealed a personal motive behind his wife’s enthusiasm for the contest: she hoped it would create an opportunity for her to meet the real Pedro Pascal. Gountas took this sentiment to heart and addressed Pascal directly during the show: “Hey Pedro, this is Pedro No. 5 from New York. It would be a great, great, great gift if you could meet my wife, Jenny. It would mean the world to her.”

Audience Reactions

The resemblance stirred a flurry of reactions online, with viewers expressing disbelief over how closely Gountas mimicked the “Last of Us” star. Comments poured in, with users joking about the almost scary similarity. “I almost feel like that is Pedro Pascal and they’re punking us,” remarked one Twitter user, highlighting the surreal nature of Gountas’ victory.

The Pedro Pascal lookalike contest has morphed into a delightful moment for fans and participants alike, combining humor with a heartfelt wish to connect with a beloved actor. Whether it’s a prank or pure coincidence, the event has certainly sparked joy and a sense of community among viewers, leaving many eager for Pedro Pascal’s response to Gountas’ heartfelt plea.