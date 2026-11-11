Patrick Mahomes Excited for another Baby Boy with Brittany

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently shared exciting news about his growing family, as he and his wife Brittany Mahomes are expecting their fourth child. This announcement has sparked excitement, as Patrick hinted at his hopes for another boy to join their family dynamic, which currently includes son Bronze, 3, and daughters Sterling, 5, and Golden, 21 months.

Patrick’s Aspirations for Baby No. 4

During a press conference held on November 11, Patrick expressed his amazement about the family’s upcoming addition. He stated, “Obviously it’s a blessing to have another baby on the way. I’m excited for it,” highlighting his enthusiasm for the growing family. The 31-year-old star quarterback mentioned his desire to even up the score with Bronze, saying, “I’m hoping that me and Bronze can even up the score,” alluding to his wish for another son.

Emphasis on Health Over Gender

Despite his aspirations for a boy, Patrick also conveyed a more profound sentiment regarding parenthood. He emphasized, “I’m just praying for a healthy baby at the end of the day,” reflecting his priorities as he looks ahead to the new arrival. This perspective sheds light on the joys and challenges of expanding their family amidst Patrick’s high-profile career in professional football.

Family Motivation on the Field