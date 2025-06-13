Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Reveal Their Latest Fitness Routine

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes have captured the hearts of fans once again with a new, inspiring workout video that displays their dedication to fitness and family. In this latest release, the couple showcases their commitment to staying in top condition while also offering a glimpse into their personal lives. The new workout video from Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes provides a captivating look at how they balance athleticism and family, making it a must-watch for fans.

Dynamic Fitness Duo

In the new Adidas ad, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes exhibit their championship-level workout routine. The video, shared on Instagram, highlights the couple’s teamwork as Brittany, 29, assists her quarterback husband with medicine ball pushups. Brittany adds an entertaining twist to the exercise by pushing Patrick to do more reps than planned, showcasing their playful dynamic.

The former soccer player kept her husband on his toes by continuing the count beyond expectations, even humorously suggesting more repetitions. Her enthusiastic encouragement is evident as she calls out, “10,” to which Patrick confidently replies, “let’s do five.” This lively interaction underscores their shared commitment to fitness.

More than Just Fitness

The workout video from Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes is not just about exercise; it’s about their life beyond the field. Brittany captioned the post with, “We get better together,” reflecting their philosophy on growth in both fitness and life. Their partnership extends beyond workouts, as they continue to motivate and support each other on their journey.

A Glimpse into Family Life

The release of Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ new workout video coincides with a heartwarming moment in their personal lives. The couple recently introduced their newborn daughter, Golden, to the world through new family portraits taken by Sarah Schneider. These photos mark the first time fans have seen little Golden’s face, celebrating the latest addition to the Mahomes family.

The Mahomes’ balance of high-intensity workouts and family life is a testament to their ability to blend personal and professional commitments seamlessly. Their commitment to each other, on and off the field, continues to inspire fans everywhere.