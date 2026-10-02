Paramount’s Co-CEO Ynon Kreiz Set for $46.5 Million Payday

Ynon Kreiz is set to receive a substantial pay package as he steps into the role of Co-CEO at the newly merged Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery. Taking on the mantle alongside David Ellison, Kreiz’s compensation exceeds what he previously earned as the CEO of Mattel, marking a significant increase in his financial remuneration.

Details of Kreiz’s New Compensation Package

Kreiz, 61, signed a five-year employment contract with Paramount, with his official start date set for October 5, just prior to the closing of the $111 billion merger with Warner Bros. Discovery. According to a recent SEC filing, his total pay package in the first year will surpass $46.5 million.

This lucrative package includes a one-time signing award comprising fully vested restricted stock units valued at $31.5 million. For context, Kreiz earned a total compensation of $15.1 million in 2025 while serving as CEO of Mattel, which included a $1.6 million salary.

Salary and Bonus Structure

At Paramount-WBD, Kreiz’s annual base salary will be set at $5 million. He is also eligible for an annual bonus with a target of $4.9 million. Additionally, he will receive 1.25 million shares of the company’s Class B Common Stock as a pre-closing award. Following the merger’s completion, he will be granted RSUs valued at up to $5.1 million, prorated based on the remaining duration of his first year of employment.

Equity Awards and Vesting Schedule