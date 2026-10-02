Paramount’s Co-CEO Ynon Kreiz Set for $46.5 Million Payday

Ynon Kreiz is set to receive a substantial pay package as he steps into the role of Co-CEO at the newly merged Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery. Taking on the mantle alongside David Ellison, Kreiz’s compensation exceeds what he previously earned as the CEO of Mattel, marking a significant increase in his financial remuneration.
Details of Kreiz’s New Compensation Package
Kreiz, 61, signed a five-year employment contract with Paramount, with his official start date set for October 5, just prior to the closing of the $111 billion merger with Warner Bros. Discovery. According to a recent SEC filing, his total pay package in the first year will surpass $46.5 million.
This lucrative package includes a one-time signing award comprising fully vested restricted stock units valued at $31.5 million. For context, Kreiz earned a total compensation of $15.1 million in 2025 while serving as CEO of Mattel, which included a $1.6 million salary.
Salary and Bonus Structure
At Paramount-WBD, Kreiz’s annual base salary will be set at $5 million. He is also eligible for an annual bonus with a target of $4.9 million. Additionally, he will receive 1.25 million shares of the company’s Class B Common Stock as a pre-closing award. Following the merger’s completion, he will be granted RSUs valued at up to $5.1 million, prorated based on the remaining duration of his first year of employment.
Equity Awards and Vesting Schedule
On the anniversary of his employment, Kreiz is slated to receive an annual equity award valued at approximately $20.1 million. It is important to note that, with the exception of the signing award, Kreiz’s stock awards will vest in equal quarterly installments over three years, contingent on his continued employment with the company at the time of vesting.