Ovrkast Responds to Outkast Lawsuit: No Intent to Mislead Fans

California rapper and producer Ovrkast is defending himself against a lawsuit brought by the esteemed hip-hop duo Outkast. The legal action alleges that Ovrkast has unlawfully adopted a name that is “nearly identical” to theirs, despite prior agreements to change it.

Ovrkast’s Defense

In an exclusive statement to Rolling Stone, Ovrkast asserted that he has built his career independently of Outkast and never intended to imitate their recognizable name or mislead their fanbase. “As a rising creative with recent career milestones and accolades attached to my professional name, I stand firmly on the fact that I have established this name and its meaning completely independently of the parties in question,” Ovrkast stated. He added, “I have never had any intention of trying to copy, misrepresent or confuse fans with the name of such a legendary act.”

Respect for Outkast’s Legacy

He expressed his admiration for the duo, remarking, “I have a deep and personal respect for this iconic group and their storied legacy, and sincerely hope we can find a resolution that allows me to continue my lifelong pursuit of leaving my own mark on hip-hop history.”

The Lawsuit Details

The 31-page lawsuit filed by Outkast in Georgia claims Ovrkast, whose real name is Silas Wilson, has engaged in trademark infringement, unfair competition, and breach of contract. The complaint alleges that Wilson chose his stage name to capitalize on the renowned fame and goodwill associated with the Outkast brand. It also claims that this has already led to consumer confusion, referencing a 2025 interview with Rolling Stone as evidence.

In that interview, Wilson stated, “The worst thing about handing higher visibility as my fame grows is being accused of attempting to imitate Outkast. It’s like, ‘No, bro. I wasn’t even thinking about Outkast.’ They read Ovrkast [as] Outkast. They’re like, oh my God, I thought they said Outkast. And it’s like, it don’t.”

Allegations of Contract Breach

The filing further alleges that Wilson failed to uphold a binding negotiation agreement that stipulated he would change his stage name to Overkxst and cease the use of Ovrkast across various platforms, including his website, social media, streaming services, and merchandise.

Wilson’s Response and Clarification

Earlier this week, Wilson took to X to clarify his position, stating, “For the record, I NEVER signed any agreement. I tried my hardest to cooperate with different options every step of the way. This narrative that I’ve done wrong is also wrong. (had to clarify) peace.”